Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala has admitted that he didn’t come away from the iconic tent empty-handed.

Domagala, 34, made it to the semi-finals to compete against Syabira Yusoff, Sandro (real name Nelsandro) Farmhouse, and Abdul Rehman Sharif.

However, Patisserie Week saw the end of his chance for the winning title, despite Domagala being crowned Star Baker multiple times throughout the series.

But just before leaving the show, the Polish baker took nine whisks home with him.

The charismatic baker clarified to The Sunday Times: “I need to say that those whisks are different sizes!”

Domagala also said that, during his time on the competition, he sought to make more of an impression on Prue Leith than on Paul Hollywood.

“This might be an unpopular opinion, but I was always trying to impress Prue more,” he said. “She is a figure I really look up to.”

The Brighton-based headmaster’s assistant was a firm favourite among viewers, who loved his bright and colourful bakes inspired by his LGBT+ identity and Polish heritage. He grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago, and now lives with his boyfriend Simon and their sausage dog Nigel.

“The Bake Off is over, really proud of Janusz from Poland! He was my favourite. Had so many amazing bakes! Star Caker in the Bake week! Legend in my mind,” one fan wrote.

Another called for an “All-Stars edition” of the show so that Domagala can compete for the prize again, adding: “Justice for Janusz!”

After Domagala’s exit, the GBBO finale saw Syabira, Sandro and Abdul facing off for the title on Tuesday (15 November).

The crown was taken by Malaysia-born Syabira, who was praised by the judges for using unusual flavours and combinations with her bakes.

Hollywood said: “Well done Syabira. She can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it has worked. Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and [are] unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker.”

Leith added: “She is creative and she is careful, she practices like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker.”

Commenting on Syabira’s win, Domagala described her as a “mad scientist with her flavours”.