Balenciaga scandal - update: Fashion brand issues apology after furious reaction to ad campaigns
Luxury fashion brand in hot water over controversial ads featuring children
Balenciaga has issued a statement “strongly condemning child abuse” while addressing the fallout over its controversial ad campaigns involving children.
On Monday, the fashion house shared a new statement on Instagram in which it said it “would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns”.
Balenciaga has faced widespread backlash over two recent ad campaigns involving children. One of the ads, the designer’s gift collection campaign, featured children posing with the brand’s teddy bear purses, which critics pointed out appear to be wearing BDSM and bondage-inspired accessories.
The second ad under scrutiny is Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 campaign, for its use of a printout of a Supreme Court decision on child pornography.
In the post, the designer brand wrote: “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative.
“The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”
Who else is giving up the brand?
Journalist and author Omid Scobie tweeted on Sunday night that he had given away all of the Balenciaga clothes he owns.
“Got rid of all my Balenciaga this weekend. I loved that brand but no apology can ever be enough for what they let happen. Cancelled for good,” he tweeted.
The Finding Freedom author later clarified when asked how he had disposed of the clothes: “Charity shop. It would be a waste to trash or destroy items of value that someone else may want (or want to buy and resell). Plus that’s what I’ve always done with unwanted clothes (unless it’s a major piece — then I’ll use Vestiaire).
What happened to Balenciaga?
In recent years, Balenciaga has become known for its controversial campaigns, celebrity ambassadors, and revolutionary design.
Here are the details.
Balenciaga takes action against production company
Balenciaga has not only apologised for the ads but has also filed a lawsuit against the production company responsible for a controversial ad campaign in which court documents from a Supreme Court opinion on child pornography were visible.
The suit, which was filed on 25 November in the New York State Supreme Court, accuses production company North Six Inc – and its agent, Nicholas Des Jardins – of engaging in “inexplicable acts and omissions” that were “malevolent or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless.”
Balenciaga is seeking $25m in monetary damages.
Meredith Clark has the details.
Bella Hadid is not alone in distancing herself from Balenciaga in light of the fallout from the controversial ad campaign.
Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is “re-evaluating” her relationship with the luxury fashion house.
“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” she said in a social media statement.
Peony Hirwani reports on what else the Skims owner said.
Supermodel Bella Hadid deletes Instagram posts
Supermodel Bella Hadid appears to have deleted photos of her wearing clothes from Balenciaga’s spring 2023 campaign from her Instagram amid criticism directed at the fashion brand over two of its recent campaigns.
Photographer distances himself from campaign
The photographer who shot Balenciaga’s recent controversial campaign, which featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear, has issued a statement regarding the backlash.
On Wednesday, National Geographic photographer Gabriele Galimberti addressed the criticism in an Instagram statement, which he said he felt “compelled to make” following the “hundreds of hate mails and messages I received as a result of the photos I took for the Balenciaga campaign”.
Chelsea Ritschel reports on what he said about the controversy.
What happened and why is the designer label apologising?
Balenciaga has apologised after backlash over a recent ad campaign, which featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear and an image of a Supreme Court opinion on a child pornography case.
On Tuesday, the Spanish fashion label issued a statement to its Instagram story. “We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the statement read. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”
Meredith Clark reports.
Julia Fox stands up for women bearing brunt of backlash
Julia Fox has seemingly defended Kim Kardashian after the reality star was criticised for not speaking out sooner against Balenciaga’s controversial ad campaign.
On 28 November, the Uncut Gems actor shared her thoughts on the Balenciaga scandal in a TikTok video after fans asked her to weigh in on the photoshoot.
Meredith Clark reports on what she said.
Fans call out Nicole Kidman over silence on controversy
Fans of Nicole Kidman are calling on the actor to release a statement regarding her relationship with Balenciaga amid backlash over the brand’s recent ad campaigns featuring children.
Chelsea Ritschel reports.
Voices: Kim Kardashian has finally said something we can all agree with
Victoria Richards writes:
It’s not often that I find myself naturally aligned with Kim Kardashian. I mean: we are the same age, and... that’s it. One other similarity: we both have kids. Oh, and neither of us think that children should be used to promote fetish wear.
