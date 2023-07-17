Bebe Rexha ‘shares text from boyfriend Keyan Safyari bringing up her weight gain’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bebe Rexha has reportedly shared a screenshot of a text message from her boyfriend Keyan Sayfari, in which he allegedly brings up her weight gain and how her face has “changed”.

Rexha, 33, appeared to have shared the text message on her Instagram Stories but it is no longer available. A screenshot of the Story was subsequently posted on the Twitter account PopCrave.

According to the image, Sayfari allegedly wrote to his girlfriend of around three years and said that while he told her “how beautiful you are”, he “always said I would be honest with you and your face changing”.

The message read: “That was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds, obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s OK?”

It continued: “Come on, I gain three pounds and you call me chubbs [sic] and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.”

Sayfari, 39, allegedly added: “If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense… but it’s not the real reason. If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s OK and that’s the reason.

“Don’t use something like that to weaponise your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you might have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

He reportedly encouraged the singer to speak to a therapist and “think about things”, and said she could speak to him if she needed more “clarity”.

It is unclear if Rexha and Sayfari are still together. The Independent has contacted Rexha’s representative for comment.

The alleged text message comes after Rexha recently spoke out about negative comments that she has received about her weight.

The “Meant To Be” singer, who previously revealed that she has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which can cause weight gain, wrote on Twitter last month: “I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!”

She added: “Human beings go through weight fluctuations, it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…”

Rexha has been dealing with changes in her weight for some time now and hit out at TikTok in April for suggesting a search term about her weight on a video of her performing onstage.

She shared a screenshot of the search term “bebe rexha weight” on the video platform and described it as “so upsetting”.

“I’m not mad because it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve always struggled with my weight. A b**** likes to eat.”

Last month, Rexha was struck in the head by a fan’s phone while performing in New York. A video of the moment showed her falling to the ground after the device hit her in the face, which resulted in a black eye and three stitches.

The fan who threw the phone, a 27-year-old man named Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, one count of aggravated harassment, one count of attempted assault, and one count of harassment.

The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer later shared selfies of her injuries and reassured fans that she was “good”.