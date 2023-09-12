Bebe Rexha admits she might skip the 2023 VMAs over anxiety struggle

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bebe Rexha has said she’s considering not attending the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) because of her mental health.

The singer took to TikTok on Monday (11 September), one day before the awards ceremony, to let her fans know that although she is “very grateful and blessed to be able to be invited to these award shows” she is also “anxious AF.”

"I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that,” Rexha – whose real name is Bleta Rexha – said. “I mean, sometimes it does get to me. I am human. But I just wanted to talk about this because I meet a lot of people and a lot of times they’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I love how you’re all about body positivity and confident.’ Let me tell you, right now, I’m not feeling so confident."

She explained that it’s her appearance and weight that she’s anxious about. “I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight because I’m not really loving myself right now," Rexha said.

This isn’t the first time the singer has had to address her weight. In June she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out people who were making negative comments about her weight. Rexha has previously revealed that she has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which can cause weight gain.

“I know I got fat,” she tweeted. “I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!”

The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer also explained why negative comments about her appearance can be hurtful, writing: “Human beings go through weight fluctuations, it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…”

She revealed being diagnosed with PCOS back in May, which affects every one in 10 women of childbearing age, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it’s been tough for me. I just found out recently that I have PCOS and a lot of women have it. And a lot of women have it and don’t know,” Rexha said during an appearance on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House.

The singer noted that she’s been struggling with symptoms of weight gain amid her diagnosis, adding: “It’s tough. I think for me, I’ve been definitely struggling with my weight and I’ve been struggling with food forever.”

Rexha added in the TikTok that normally she feels like “a bad b****” but that is currently not the case. “I guess everybody has these days and nobody ever feels perfect," she continued, "and that’s why I wanted to make this video."

The singer is nominated for Best Collaboration at this year’s ceremony alongside David Guetta. She is still unsure if she can bring herself to show up. “I do have an outfit," she shared. "It is cute. And I do want to wear my dress, and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends’ nominations, but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me."

She ended the TikTok asking viewers for tips and saying that her fans would “maybe” see her on the red carpet.

“I totally feel you,” Megan Thee Stallion commented. “People don’t realise these days how much weight words can hold. I wish you could see yourself the way I do, you’re so beautiful. I’ll be in the crowd if you want someone to be with if you’re feeling super anxious. Only go if you actually feel it!”

“You got this. Just imagine the 80 year old version of yourself being so proud looking back at you enjoying life and overcoming what your younger self,” another comment read.