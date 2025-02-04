Benson Boone apologizes for ‘aggressive’ outfit adjustment during Grammys performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benson Boone has apologized for part of his performance at the Grammys this year.

On Sunday (February 2) the singer-songwriter made his Grammy debut at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as he was nominated for Best New Artist.

During the show, Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser stripped Boone out of his tuxedo to reveal a blue jumpsuit before he launched into a rendition of his hit, “Beautiful Things.”

However, toward the end of the song, he was seen sharply pulling at his pants.

Many fans were quick to highlight the moment on X (formerly Twitter) as they questioned why the singer didn’t wait until after the performance to make the adjustment.

After the awards were over, Boone turned to his Instagram Story where he posted a photo of him laying down without a shirt on and a written apology.

open image in gallery Boone explained his blue jumpsuit was ‘extremely restricting’ in his Instagram Story ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight,” he wrote. “That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas.”

open image in gallery ( Instagram/@bensonboone )

Despite Boone’s wardrobe malfunction, viewers of this year’s Grammys were largely focused on what Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, was wearing on the award show’s red carpet.

At first, the couple was walking the red carpet dressed in all black. However, when they reached the photographers’ section, Censori turned and dropped her black feather coat to reveal an entirely nude look in a sheer mini-dress.

“Nah. This is crazy... This isn’t haute couture. This isn’t fashion,” one person wrote about the stunt on X.

“The way everyone went silent for a second after she dropped the coat,” another pointed out.

“So we are just walking around naked now,” added a third.

In a post on Instagram, Entertainment Tonight reported that West and Censori had been “escorted out after showing up uninvited.” That post was quickly deleted, but not before being shared widely on social media.

However, Variety disputed reports that West and Censori were asked to leave, quoting a source close to the Grammys as saying it was “not true” and that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.”

Later on, the couple was spotted at the Grammys afterparty as photos obtained by PageSix showed Censori clinging to the Donda artist, 47, and sticking her tongue out in a skimpy, sheer black bodysuit.

Meanwhile, West was photographed grabbing onto his wife’s bare backside and kissing her tongue in his signature black Prada shades.

The incident took place one day after the rapper posted a sexualized tweet about former Vice President Kamala Harris on X.