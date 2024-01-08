Bill Hader snaps a selfie with Taylor Swift at 2024 Golden Globes Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bill Hader snapped a selfie with Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards, and fans think they know why.

The 81st annual Golden Globes took place on 7 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. During a commercial break, the “Cruel Summer” singer and the Barry actor were spotted chatting in a video circulating social media, in which the singer appeared to tell Hader: “We should send her a picture.”

The Saturday Night Live alum took out his phone to pose for a cheeky selfie with the pop star. Swift can be seen leaning in while the both of them purse their lips and make silly duck faces, as Hader captured the moment presumably for one of his three daughters: Hannah Kathryn, 14, Harper, 12, and Hayley Clementine, nine.

In response to the sweet moment, one fan gushed over the selfie on X - formerly known as Twitter - saying: “Bill looks like such a good dad.”

“Prob for his daughters,” another added, while someone else wrote: “He just won coolest dad with one picture.”

Hader shares his daughters with his ex-wife, writer and director Maggie Carey. The pair were married in 2006, but separated in 2017 and finalised their divorced in 2018 after 11 years of marriage. In 2023, Hader was spotted at the Eras Tour with one of his daughters, indicating that one of them is probably a die-hard Swiftie.

At the Golden Globes, Swift was nominated for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her record-breaking Eras Tour concert film. The nod marked Swift’s first time being nominated at the awards ceremony for a category other than Best Original Song, while director Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster Barbie ultimately took home the newly-created award.

Meanwhile, Hader was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV series for his role in the fourth and final season of HBO’s Barry, which ended its critically acclaimed run in 2023. Despite not winning an award that night, Hader celebrated the success of his rumoured girlfriend Ali Wong - who won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series for Netflix’s Beef.

The limited series won big on Sunday evening, clinching the victory for Best Limited Series as well as Steven Yeun winning for Best Actor in a Limited Series. Hader and Wong hard-launched their relationship with a kiss during the awards ceremony.

Hader and Wong have reportedly been seeing each other since April 2023, according to People. The pair dated for a short period in fall 2022 before briefly splitting and then rekindling their romance. At the season four premiere of Barry last April, Hader referenced his girlfriend on the red carpet without naming her.

“My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go,” he told reporters. At the time, he quipped to Collider that his recent visit to Wong’s hometown of San Francisco “doesn’t really count” as a vacation.

Wong and her ex-husband Justin Hakuta divorced after eight years of marriage in 2022. The former couple share daughters Mari, seven, and Nikki, five. Wong gave her ex-husband and “best friend” a sweet shout-out in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, thanking him “for all of your love and support.”