Billie Eilish has spoken out about her style evolution over the years, as she responded to critics who called her a “sellout” for wearing “feminine” clothing.

The 21-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to address the online comments she’d seen about her clothes. She started off by reflecting on some of the criticism that she faced at the start of her career, over her shirt choices.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” she wrote in the since-expired Instagram Story, which has been shared on Twitter.

As Eilish explained that she’s now embracing different types of clothing, she also recited how trolls have responded.

“And now when I feel comfortable to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout…and ‘What happened to her.’ Omg it’s not the same Billie, she’s just like the rest blah, blah,” she continued.

After she called these critics “true idiots” and “bozos”, she encouraged her followers to just “let women exist!”

In a follow-up post, she hit back at the assumption that she has to have one sense of style.​​ “FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right??’ she sarcastically wrote. “Believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things.”

“Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!!” she continued in another post. “Omg?! insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

She concluded her post by slamming online trolls, as she called them “women hating a** weirdos”.

Earlier this year, the “Bad Guy” singer shared her opinion about social media and why she doesn’t like it. During an interview on Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast in March, she revealed that she removed all social media apps from her phone.

“I don’t look at it anymore,” she said. “I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. ‘Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with,” she said.

She also noted how she wasn’t comfortable looking at social media posts that focus on her.

“I’m a person who goes on the internet… And to change nothing about the person I am or the life that I live, and to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos that I’m watching and the things that I see on the internet are about me. ‘Eww, stinky.’ I don’t like that,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Eilish has also spoken out about her different senses of style. During an interview with Vogue in September 2021.

“Big dresses were my favourite thing when I was a kid. I had so many dresses, I would wear a dress every single day,” the “Lovely” singer said. “It’s really body image that tore that s*** down. [It’s] why I think I’ve been dressing the way I have for years.”