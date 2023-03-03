Billie Eilish says she deleted all social media apps from her phone

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Eilish has revealed that she “doesn’t look at” social media anymore.

The 21-year-old singer said that she’s “deleted” all social media apps from her phone in a new clip from a forthcoming interview on Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

“I don’t look at it anymore,” she said. “I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. ‘Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with.

“For me, it was such a big part of – not my childhood, I wasn’t an iPad baby, thank god – but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn’t so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time.”

Eilish added: “And then when I became a pre-teen, there were iPhones, and as I got a little older, there was all of what has become, but being a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people, I was one of them.”

The Happier Than Ever singer spoke about how she isn’t comfortable with looking at posts about her.

“I’m a person who goes on the internet… And to change nothing about the person I am or the life that I live, and to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos that I’m watching and the things that I see on the internet are about me. ‘Eww, stinky.’ I don’t like that,” she said.

“That’s the other thing that freaks me out about the internet is how gullible it makes you. Anything I read on the internet, I believe. Me. I know for a fact that’s stupid, and I shouldn’t do that because I have proof it’s not all true; almost none of it’s true.”

(Getty Images)

In 2020, Eilish shared a powerful video about body shaming in which she criticises the way people on the internet scrutinise the way she chooses to dress.