Billy Porter recreates iconic 2019 Oscars tuxedo gown at Golden Globes

Billy Porter recreated the iconic tuxedo gown he first wore in 2019 at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The 53-year-actor arrived at the event in a couture look by Christian Siriano. The outfit consisted of a magenta velvet gown and bowtie over a white button shirt with a long pink train.

Siriano posted a photo of the Pose star in the outfit on Instagram, with the caption: “THE KING @theebillyporter in this custom Siriano tuxedo overlay gown tonight at the #goldenglobes! Bammm.”

While Porter has been known for his vibrant style, this look was a recreation of a previously iconic outfit he wore to the 2019 Oscars. For that occasion, he wore a black velvet dress by Siriano which he paired with a matching tuxedo jacket and bowtie.

During an interview with Zuri Hall and Justin Sylvester on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Porter opened up about working with Siriano again.

“I’m giving you full on Christian Siriano, again,” he said, as reported by Today. “We have to have another moment. I’m giving the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ryan Murphy tonight, the Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award, and he wanted me to wear the Oscar dress. And I was like: ‘No, I can’t repeat.’”

When Murphy accepted his award on Tuesday, he applauded Porter’s sense of style and praised his 2019 look.

“Billy Porter has changed our perceptions by changing fashion,” the Glee creator said. “He did this, he’s the one who ushered in this new movement by wearing a black velvet tuxedo gown on the Oscars red carpet. I asked him to wear that outfit tonight and he said: ‘B**** it’s in a museum! But he whipped up this fuchsia replica for me and I love it. And I love him.”

After Porter’s arrival to the ceremony on Tuesday, many fans took to Twitter to applaud his gown and fashion sense.

“Billy Porter at the Golden Globe Awards. Magnificent. His style both head to toe and inside to out, is something to admire and desire,” one wrote.

“Billy Porter looks stunning as always,” another said.

A third person wrote: “I adore Billy Porter’s approach to gender neutrality in fashion, not by erasing gendered elements and using what’s left, but by embracing all the most glamorous aspects of every gendered look together to create something beyond its pieces.”

Follow The Independent’s live 2023 Golden Globes coverage here.