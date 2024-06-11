Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose after less than a year of marriage

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose after less than a year of marriage.

According to court documents obtained byTMZ, Billy Ray cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reasons for his split from Firerose. He also listed their date of separation as May 22, 2024.

In the legal documents, Billy Ray is reportedly requesting an immediate annulment, with “claims his marriage was obtained by fraud.” He allegedly gave his ex a timeline to move out, and he initially paid $500 a night over a period of 10 days for her temporary housing.

Following the temporary payments, the “Words By Heart” singer will reportedly pay $5,000 a month for his ex to obtain housing in Tennessee. He’ll be making these monthly payments for a 90-day period or until the divorce is finalized, whichever of the two comes first.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Cyrus and Firerose for comment.

Billy Ray and Firerose’s split comes only seven months after they tied the knot. Back in October 2023, the pair first issued a joint statement on Instagram to announce their nuptials. In the photo, the then-couple was seen in an intimate embrace, with Firerose donning a lacy long-sleeve gown. Meanwhile, Billy Ray stuck to a classic black tux with his long tresses pulled into his trademark loose braids.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” the pair wrote in the caption. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

Months before he got engaged to Firerose in 2022, Billy Ray finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, who he shares five children – Brandi, 37, Trace, 35, Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24 – with. She’s also since moved on from the previous relationship, as she married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Billy Ray’s divorce from Firerose comes as he seemingly tried to reconnect with his daughter Miley amid rumors of a family feud. Last week, he took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of him and Miley from when she was a baby, alongside a poem titled “The Moment” that he had written. The post, which was an Instagram video of memories, was also set to Miley’s hit song, “Flowers.”

“One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus,” he wrote.

Billy Ray went on to gush over Miley and all the success she’s had throughout her career so far. “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible,” he continued. “We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!”

In February, fans speculated that Miley snubbed her father while receiving one of her two Grammy Awards. When accepting the award for “Record of the Year” for her song “Flowers,” Miley sweetly mentioned some members of her family, except her father.

“I want to thank everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg,” she said. “Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

She then quipped about not missing anyone’s name in her speech, which fans believed was shade towards her father. “I don’t think I forgot anyone,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. “But I may have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Following Tish’s wedding last year, there were also rumors of a divide between the Cyrus children. Miley served as a bridesmaid at her mother Tish’s nuptials in August 2024, while her older siblings, Brandi and Trace, were also in attendance. However, many fans noticed that her younger siblings, Braison and Noah, were not present for their mother’s nuptials.

The same day as their mother’s wedding, Noah shared photos to her Instagram Story of her and Braison together - clearly not at Tish’s intimate, poolside wedding ceremony in Malibu. In another Story post, the “July” singer also notably wore a T-shirt with her father Billy Ray’s face on it. However, no members of the Cyrus family have addressed rumors of a feud.