Fans believe Miley Cyrus snubbed her father in Grammy acceptance speech

Fans are upset over Miley Cyrus’ Grammy acceptance speech, in which she seemingly snubbed her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

On 4 February, the “Used To Be Young” singer received accolades for “Record of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance” at the 66th annual ceremony. These were the 31-year-old’s first two Grammy awards in her 18-year career.

Inside the Crypto.com Arena, Cyrus ascended the golden stage, accepting her Grammys from Mariah Carey and Celine Dion. For her second win, she made sure to note that she “hoped this wouldn’t change anything” in her life before listing the individuals she wanted to thank for their support. And while her mom, Tish, her boyfriend, and her sisters, Noah and Brandi, were among those she mentioned, her dad was not.

“This award is amazing but I really hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus started on stage. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy but everyone in this world is spectacular so please don’t think that this is important."

“All the people that we love. I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone,” Cyrus said after mentioning all those she was grateful for. The “Flowers” singer even thanked her “main gays” for helping her look good. But Billy Ray didn’t make the cut.

“But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye,” Cyrus finished before walking backstage.

Viewers at home were quick to notice how the former Disney Channel star omitted her father from the speech. A few concerned individuals took to social media, noting their opinions on Cyrus’ words.

One person commented: “Looks like Miley left her dad on the parTAY train!”

“Intentionally,” another person added.

One online user remarked: “Just realised this was Billy Ray shade.”

Other individuals came to Cyrus’ defense, urging everyone to stop focusing on her “family issues” and celebrate her Grammy wins instead.

“Let them be. It’s family issues, it’s none of our business,” a fan proclaimed, while another said: “STOP THIS! LET’S JUST TALK ABOUT HER VICTORY!!!! PLEASE!”

Tish Cyrus accompanied her daughter to the music awards, sitting next to her throughout the night. The “Party In The USA” vocalist was dubbed “best dressed” by fans from the night after her five outfit changes. Cyrus switched from a Maison Margiela safety pin dress to a Tom Ford Gucci jumpsuit, then a Bob Mackie romper, another Bob Mackie bustier bodysuit, and finally a Sabato de Sarno Gucci custom one-shoulder gown.

Though both her parents recently welcomed new spouses, Cyrus only showed love and support at her mom’s wedding to Dominic Purcell back in April 2023.

In a follow-up ost after the Grammys, the “Wrecking Ball” creator thanked her family and fans on Instagram, leaving out her father again.

“To my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe, my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton — I felt your fairy dust everywhere (I put a little extra in my hair, could you tell?!),” she wrote.