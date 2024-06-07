Billy Ray Cyrus shares sweet tribute to Miley Cyrus amid alleged family drama

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Billy Ray Cyrus has shared a sweet tribute to his daughter Miley Cyrus amid their alleged family feud.

The 62-year-old singer shared a sweet memory of him and his daughter – who he shares with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus – on Instagram on June 7. His post included a throwback photo of him and Miley, back when she was a baby, alongside a poem, titled “The Moment,” that he had written.

The post, which was an Instagram video of memories, was also set to Miley’s hit song, “Flowers.” In the caption, Billy Ray recalled when the old photo of him and his daughter was taken.

“One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus,” he wrote.

The “Words by Heart” singer went on to gush over Miley and all the success she’s had throughout her career so far.

“I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible,” he continued.

Cyrus, who starred alongside his daughter in the hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, also shared one of the things he believes that he and Miley have in common.

“We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!” he concluded.

Billy Ray’s post comes months after fans speculated that Miley snubbed her father when receiving one of her two Grammy Awards earlier this year. When accepting the award for “Record of the Year” for her song “Flowers,” Miley sweetly mentioned some members of her family, except her father.

“I want to thank everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg,” she said. “Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

She then quipped about not missing anyone’s name in her speech, which fans believed was shade towards her father. “I don’t think I forgot anyone,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. “But I may have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Following the Grammys, a source also alleged to Us Weekly that Billy Ray had attempted to contact his daughter, and that that the pair didn’t have a close relationship.

“He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys,” the source claimed in February. “Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs. Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her.”

There’s been previous speculation that there’s been a divide between Tish and Billy Ray’s five children: Brandi, 37, Trace, 35, Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24. Tish has since moved on with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, who she married in August of last year. Meanwhile, Billy Ray married singer Firerose, 34, in October 2023.

Miley served as a bridesmaid at her mother Tish’s wedding last summer, while her older siblings Brandi and Trace Cyrus were also in attendance. However, many fans noticed that her younger siblings Braison and Noah were not present for their mother’s nuptials.

The same day as their mother’s wedding, Noah shared photos to her Instagram Story of her and Braison together - clearly not at Tish’s intimate, poolside wedding ceremony in Malibu. Instead, the brother and sister posed for photos in a restaurant as Noah wrote in her Story that Braison “flew out” to see her in Los Angeles. In another Story post, the “July” singer also notably wore a T-shirt with her father Billy Ray’s face on it. However, no members of the Cyrus family have addressed rumors of a feud.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Billy Ray and Miley for comment.