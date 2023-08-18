Blac Chyna says cosmetic surgeries did not reflect who she was ‘internally’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blac Chyna has spoken candidly about her history of cosmetic surgeries and how the changes have affected her mentally.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Angela White, talked to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on 16 August. She confessed the expensive procedures never represented her persona “internally” and discussed why she chose to get a few of them reversed as well.

“You have to think about it like this ... whatever we put on the outside is the first thing, I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me,” she said. “So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, ‘Okay, this is a well-rounded woman.’”

She continued: “Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It’s just like, ‘Ahh.’ It put me in this category when that’s really not who I am internally.”

The model removed her breast implants, dissolved her facial fillers, and underwent surgery to remove silicone injections from her butt because she didn’t like what the cosmetic enhancements were “attracting”. Chyna also admitted her initial desire to get work done was for trendsetting purposes.

“Even from my cheek piercings that I had, all the girls went and got that,” the mother of two, who sued the Kardashians for allegedly interfering with the future prospect of her reality show, remarked.

She added: “I used to have the super low bangs, all the girls loved that. The tattoos and this and that and it’s like one of those things to where it’s like: ‘Hey, look at me.’ Once you get to that ‘Hey look at me’ point it’s like: ‘What then?’”

While Chyna would like to remove one of her tattoos, she acknowledged the impracticality of erasing all her body art. “It’s just one specific tattoo that I wanted to remove. I’m getting it removed and I will tell you this, it stings very, very, very bad, but it’s fast,” she proclaimed. “It was definitely something personal. I felt as though it was attracting the wrong energy on me.”

Just as Chyna’s making strides in changing her physical appearance, she said she’s also attempting to alter habits in her day-to-day life too, such as keeping her house clean and protecting her inner peace.

“My house is clean and you know what I mean by clean, it’s not like a lot of different people around. I’m more calm, I’m way more calm,” Chyna said. “I feel like my spirit is way more sensitive. I find myself way more emotional than normal and if I see something I kind of really look at it from another view.”

Chyna has been focusing on her sobriety as part of her transformation, celebrating 10 months alcohol-free. In a discussion with People back in April, she gave a run down on what she had been focusing on in terms of improving her well-being.

“Honestly, it just came over me. It came over me. For the last seven months, I told myself, I’m gonna focus on three things, so I put in my mindset: workout, sobriety and the Bible. That’s it,” she noted.