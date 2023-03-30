Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blac Chyna has spoken out about the dangers associated with some of her former cosmetic surgeries, with the reality star claiming that she could have died from getting illegal injections in her butt.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Angela White, opened up about her previous cosmetic procedures during an interview with Access Hollywood. Her remarks came weeks after she first discussed her “life-changing” transformation reversal of the procedures, which included undergoing a breast reduction and having silicone injected into her butt removed.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, she started off by explaining her cosmetic surgery journey, as she revealed that she’s had “a lot of procedures done”. “This is my fifth boob job, I’ve had liposuction three times, I’ve had fillers, I’ve had butt augmentation,” she said.

Chyna went on to address how, out of all of her surgeries, she was the most concerned about the illegal silicone injections she received in her butt at the age of 19. According to the model, she put her life at risk by getting the injections because the procedure wasn’t done by a licensed professional.

“This is a regular person that’s doing it,” she said. “They’re giving whatever substance that they’re doing and giving it to you. They’re not gonna tell you: ‘Hey, you know, you could possibly die.”

The Rob & Chyna star then detailed some of the physical side effects that she experienced after getting the injections.

“My rear end would get super inflamed and it would get really really hard and really hot,” she said. “It was very scary.”

Chyna’s plastic surgeon, Dr David Matlock, also recalled how he spent more than eight hours removing the injections from her butt and expressed how lucky Chyna was that she didn’t suffer any serious health complications from her initial cosmetic surgery.

“The physical dangers of getting illegal fillers are many,” he said. “You can have infections, abscesses, sepsis, sepsis patients can die from that.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has previously warned against injectible silicone and dermal fillers for “large-scale body countouring” due to risks such as “long-term pain, infections, and serious injuries, such as scarring and permanent disfigurement, embolism (blockage of a blood vessel), stroke, and death”.

“The FDA cautions you to never get injectable silicone or an injectable filler as a breast filler, buttocks (butt) filler, or filler for spaces between your muscles,” the agency states.

Chyna also recalled how she lost more than 10 pounds after removing the injections, before sharing that she was done with cosmetic surgeries.

“You know how many CCs [cubic centimetres] I took out? 1,250 CC. A 2-litre Coke bottle is all in my booty,” she said, before adding what she sees when she looks in the mirror: “I see beauty. I see wisdom. I see myself. I feel good about it too.”

Earlier this month, Chyna said that her decision to undo her years of cosmetic surgeries is part of her journey to “get back to Angela”. In a video shared to Instagram, she filmed herself in a doctor’s office as she prepared for her first round of reversal surgeries.

“I want you all to be a part of my life changing journey,” she wrote in the caption of the videos. “I reduced my breast and gluteus maximus. You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.”

As she recovered from her surgeries, she spoke candidly about the experience and took the opportunity to warn women about the dangers of getting silicone injections.

“I got a reduction in my butt. Normally my procedure would have taken four hours tops. My procedure took over eight and a half hours, y’all,” she said “Whatever that silicone mass in my buttocks kept clogging the machine and breaking the machine.”

Chyna added: “I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff.”

Cosmetic treatments like Botox and dermal fillers have risen in popularity in recent years. More than 1.8 million filler procedures were performed in the United States in 2021 alone, according to The Aesthetic Society.

However, fillers and injectables pose many possible risks, including damage to the skin or infection at the injection site. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, swelling, bleeding, bruising, skin necrosis, or lumps under the skin can also occur after a procedure.