Blake Lively has accused an Instagram account of “exploiting” her and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters by posting paparazzi photos of the children.

The A Simple Favor actor, who shares daughters James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two, spoke out against the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account this week after the account posted a since-deleted photo of the couple’s three children.

“This is so disturbing. I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children,” Lively wrote in the comments, according to E! News. “And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.

“Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT.”

After the post in question was deleted, Lively took the opportunity to thank all of her fans who had supported her by unfollowing the account.

“Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

This is not the first time that Lively has called out outlets that publish paparazzi photos of her children, as the Gossip Girl star previously shared a “frightening” encounter she had with photographers in response to a tabloid photo taken of herself and her daughters, in which she appeared to be waving.

“You edit together these images together to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,” Lively wrote in the comments section under the tabloid’s since-deleted picture. “The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding.”

According to Lively, the experience was so “upsetting” that a stranger even attempted to step in, which the actor noted did little to deter the photographer, who “would run away” before “jump[ing] out again at the next block”.

“Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?” the mother-of-three continued, adding that she eventually agreed to pose for photos for some of the photographers as long as they agreed not to photograph her children.

Lively concluded her comment urging the outlet to stop “paying grown a** men to hide and hunt children”.

“C’mon. Get with the times,” she added.

The actor is not the only celebrity parent to be protective of her children’s privacy, as stars such as Sophie Turner have also called out those who take and publish unauthorised photos of their children.