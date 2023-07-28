Blake Lively has amusing response after fan asks how she stays fit with four children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blake Lively made an important clarification when a fan asked how she stays in shape after giving birth to four children.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram on 27 July to share a photo of herself in a red bikini. In the photo, Lively accessorised the summer look with a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses and a yellow and white striped beach towel wrapped around her waist.

Many fans in the comments section praised Lively’s physique, specifically one Instagram user who asked: “How have you had four kids???”

In response, Lively simply tagged her personal trainer - Don Saladino - for helping to keep her in shape. But when her comment appeared to imply it was her trainer who fathered her four children, Lively quickly and jokingly made a correction.

“@donsaladino. Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after,” she explained. “He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot.”

This isn’t the first time the Gossip Girl alum has given a shoutout to Saladino. Back in January, before she and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child together, Lively shared an amusing side-by-side photo of her pregnant body transformation.

“Been doing @donsaladino‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” she captioned the post, which showed Lively before and after becoming pregnant with her fourth baby.

Last February, the Green Lantern star appeared to confirm she had given birth to her fourth child when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, in which she joked that she’d “been busy” and appeared without her baby bump. However, the name and sex of their newborn has yet to be revealed.

(Instagram / Blake Lively)

Reynolds and Lively, who have been married since 2012, are also parents to three daughters: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

In May, Lively gave fans a glimpse at motherhood by posting a candid photo of herself pumping breast milk. While the fashion icon has made several appearances on the Met Gala red carpet over the years, this year she was too busy taking care of her newborn.

“First Monday in May,” she captioned the photo of herself pumping in a bathroom.

Before the couple welcomed their fourth child, Reynolds – who’s famously known as the ultimate girl dad – joked that he wanted their baby to be another girl.

“I don’t know, we never find out until [they’re born],” he said about his fourth baby’s gender during an appearance on Today in November. “I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that. But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

The Deadpool star has since revealed how he and Lively are adjusting to becoming a family of six. Speaking to ET Canada in April, Reynolds shared that going from three children to four hasn’t been the difficult transition that they were expecting.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so,” he said. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Still, the Wrexham AFC co-owner said that his busy home life is like “a zoo” after welcoming the new addition to their family.