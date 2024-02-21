Blake Lively reveals the Super Bowl was her first trip without her children

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Blake Lively has revealed even more details about her recent trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

The Gossip Girl alum attended the game earlier this month with one of her close friends, Taylor Swift, who was there to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. In addition to the many firsts Lively witnessed throughout the football game, she also experienced another first.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday 20 February to mention that this was her first time leaving her four children. “Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” her caption read alongside photos from her time in Vegas.

“I took pictures upside down and had no clue,” she added with a photo of Allegiant Stadium that was upside down.

“I treated a friendship bracelet like a flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realise it wasn’t ‘07,” the captioned continued as she showed a charm bracelet representing both Wolverine and DeadPool for her husband. “I borrowed more jewellery than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”

Lively shares daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and a fourth baby, whose name has not been announced, with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple confirmed their youngest child’s arrival via Instagram in February 2023, when Lively shared a photo from their Super Bowl festivities and she no longer had a baby bump.

Despite The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress being separated from her husband during the game, he seized the opportunity to mess with her.

While Lively was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Reynolds hilariously took to Instagram to ask his viewers: “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” In the photo, the actor posed next to a still of himself in the Deadpool trailer.

Throughout the game, Lively was seen in a suite cheering alongside her friend Swift. For the occasion, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants alum was seen wearing a red Adidas tracksuit with a white cropped tank top, which she paired with stiletto heels.

Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium alongside Lively, Ice Spice, and her mother, Andrea Swift. For the occasion, the singer wore black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. However, it was her accessories that had a deeper meaning, as Swift wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on 12 February night to answer her husband’s question about where she was during the Super Bowl, despite being shown on the jumbotron multiple times throughout the game.

In her follow-up post, she was posing next to the same Deadpool trailer that Reynolds had been in his own post, as she wrote: “Honey, I’m home.”

“My day was good. Yours?” she added.