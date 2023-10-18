Bride praised after threatening to fire her sister as a bridesmaid

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sisters are stuck with each other for life and are around for all the major life events. But one woman who is about to be a bride is questioning her decision to allow her sister to be a bridesmaid.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the bride explained that she and her sister came from a home where clothing wasn’t restricted and she was used to her older sister dressing “very skimpily.”

“But this time I am feeling a type of way because my wedding will be in February 2024 and my sister, who is also one of the bridesmaids, has shown me what she intends to wear,” the bride, who goes by u/benicenotstupid on Reddit, wrote.

She continued: “I was shocked to say the least. The dress shows clearly that she’s not wearing a bra or panties because it has a slit up to her waist and her back and chest are barely covered. I’m uncomfortable with her being around other people, especially my fiance and his family looking like that.”

When the bride went to her parents about the issue they said they had “no problem” with her sister’s dress choice. This didn’t stop the woman from giving her sister an ultimatum.

“I told her if she doesn’t find a different, more decent dress, then she is no longer one of the bridesmaids and she’s not invited to my wedding anymore,” she wrote.

The bride said that her sister clapped back, thinking that the ultimatum was unfair despite her allowing the bridesmaids to pick out their own dresses as long as they were in the colour the bride specified.

“Her chosen colour sticks to the colour scheme and that’s okay but the design makes me feel it’s not appropriate. I don’t want my sister flashing my guests,” she wrote in the Reddit post.

https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/179wpkj/aita_for_telling_my_sister_to_change_her_dress/

The woman’s family are not talking to her, while her fiance has said he has no opinion on the matter and will support whatever the bride decides.

Many people went to the comments section to explain that the bride was being fair because brides are allowed to decide what their guests and bridal party wear to their wedding. “Put your foot down that your sister will not be dressing like she is going to a MTV music awards show-or she will not be in your wedding. Because you are the damn bride, and in this case you can control what your bridal party- and even guests-wear,” one commenter began.

“Even if your parents aren’t talking to you, (or don’t even attend), you can still get married. And your sister can be disinvited if she doesn’t behave.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “It’s pretty acceptable to dictate what people can and cannot wear to an event you are throwing/hosting, especially a wedding.”

The Reddit user also posted a photo of a similar dress to the one her sister was planning to wear, and the commenters agreed that the dress would not have been appropriate for a wedding.

“That dress is totally inappropriate for your wedding. This is also incredibly attention seeking, and she’s not the main character at your wedding. She should choose something else,” one commenter wrote.