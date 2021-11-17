Britney Spears has revealed she’s considering having another baby in a new Instagram post.

The singer – who was recently freed from the 13-year-long conservatorship arrangement that controlled her life – shared a black-and-white photograph of a little girl standing on her toes, next to her mother.

Spears captioned the post: “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure” along with the emoji of an egg hatching.

The 39-year-old “Toxic” hitmaker shares sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, with her ex Kevin Federline.

During a June hearing regarding the conservatorship, Spears told the court that she wanted to “get married to my boyfriend Sam Asghari and and have a baby” but she wasn’t allowed to under the rules of the controversial conservatorship.

Spears alleged that she wanted to remove her intra-uterine device (IUD) so she could try having a baby but “this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they [conservators] don’t want me to have...any more children.”

A personal trainer and Spears’s longtime boyfriend, Asghari proposed to the singer at her Los Angeles home last month, after five years of dating.

Asghari, sharing Spears’s enthusiasm, commented on the post: “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me” with the hashtag, #chickenleg.

After Spears’s explosive testimony in June, many criticised the violation of the singer’s reproductive rights.

At the time, Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Alexis McGill Johnson tweeted: “We stand in solidarity with Britney and all women who face reproductive coercion.”

“Your reproductive health is your own — and no one should make decisions about it for you,” McGill continued, with the hashtag #FreeBritney.