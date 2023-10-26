Sam Asghari reacts to Britney Spears calling him ‘a gift from God’ in her memoir

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears may not be together anymore, but he has nothing negative to say about being mentioned in the pop star’s newly released memoir, The Woman in Me.

While the Grammy winner’s memoir looked back on her career and life - including her 13-year-long conservatorship - it did not feature her split from Asghari, which might explain why he has no hard feelings towards his ex-wife of 14 months.

Following their split in August, TMZ reported at the time that the book wouldn’t include details of Spears and Asghari’s separation, citing sources “with direct knowledge”. The outlet claimed that Spears gave her final sign-off to publisher Simon and Schuster back in early August, meaning she had “no right to demand any further changes” at the time of their divorce announcement.

Throughout the book, Spears consistently had nice things to say about Asghari, including calling him a gift from God. An excerpt from the memoir reads: “I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t drink. He’s a gift from God. And to find out that he and I were about to have a child together made me feel giddy.”

According to Page Six, the Iranian-American fitness instructor recently gushed over Spears’ praise. “That made me smile, to be honest,” he said. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”

In another line, Spears called her ex-husband an “inspiration”, writing: “He’s such an inspiration and I’m grateful.”

“The timing of the end of the conservatorship was perfect for our relationship; we were able to establish a new life together, without limitations, and get married,” she said.

Before the memoir was released on Tuesday 24 October, Asghari revealed that he read the book before its release and that he wasn’t worried about being painted in a negative light. “I already read it and I’m very proud of her,” he toldTMZ. “She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard. I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one [to write].”

The model added that when the book came out, he would be the first in line to buy a copy of the memoir.

The former couple was only married for 14 months before they announced their divorce in August 2023. In a statement posted online, Asghari said he and Spears will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other, after filing for divorce after a year of marriage.

Asghari, 29, acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous,” but asked that both the media and the public be “kind and thoughtful”.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and revealed they separated in July, three weeks before their divorce was announced.

In a post on his Instagram Stories on Thursday 17 August, Asghari wrote: “After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each and I wish her the best always.

“S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”