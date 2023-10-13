Sam Asghari speaks out on Britney Speaks memoir

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Asghari has revealed that he’s read Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir The Woman in Me.

With the singer’s memoir set to be released on 24 October, her ex-husband revealed he has obtained an early copy and already read it.

In an interview with TMZ, he explained that he wasn’t worried about anything written in the book that could paint him in a negative light. “I already read it and I’m very proud of her,” he told the outlet.

“She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard,” Asghari continued. “I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one [to write].”

The actor said that when the book does come out, he’ll be the first one in line to buy a copy of the memoir.

The former couple was only married for 14 months before they announced their divorce in August 2023. In a statement posted online, the model and fitness trainer said he and Spears will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each, after filing for divorce after a year of marriage.

Asghari, 29, acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous,” but asked that both the media and the public be “kind and thoughtful”.

Court documents filed at a court in Los Angeles at the time cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and revealed that Asghari and Spears had separated back in July, three weeks before the public was informed.

In a post on his Instagram Stories on Thursday 17 August, Asghari wrote: “After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each and I wish her the best always.

“S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

In a separate statement issued to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Asghari denied media reports that he had allegedly threatened to release embarrassing materials about Spears unless concessions were made in the couple’s prenup.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen said. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

The two originally met back in 2016, when Asghari starred in the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party” and they began dating five months later. After nearly five years together, Asghari popped the question in September 2021 and they were married in a star-studded backyard ceremony in June 2022.

However, while Spears’ memoir will look back at her career and life, including her years in her conservatorship, it allegedly will not feature her split from Asghari, which might explain why Asghari had no apparent negative attitude towards it.

Citing sources “with direct knowledge”, TMZ reported that the book will be released as is. ​​The publication claimed that Spears gave her final sign-off to publishers Simon and Schuster back in early August, meaning she had “no right to demand any further changes” at the time of their split.