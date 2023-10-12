Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In her forthcoming memoir, The Woman of Me, pop star Britney Spears is expected to reflect on her life with her now ex-husband, Sam Asghari.

Although he already had his own career as a model during his twenties, Asghari first made headlines when he started dating Spears in 2019. They went on to tie the knot five years later, before their relationship came to an end in August, when the fitness instructor filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage. Following their split, rumours circulated about Asghari’s alleged attempts to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement.

The news of the divorce arrived just months before the release of The Woman In Me, which is set to be published on 24 October. However, in August, TMZ reported she would not be making any edits to her book to include the split from her husband. At the time, sources claimed that the “Toxic” singer had already given the final sign-off to publishers Simon and Schuster, meaning she had “no right to demand any further changes” to the book.

According to a press release, The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope”. With that in mind, there’s some expectation that fans would learn more about her love story with Asghari.

Here’s everything we know about Spears’ ex, from his acting and fitness careers to his divorce.

What’s Asghari’s net worth and career?

The 29-year-old model reportedly has a net worth of $1m, according to multiple outlets. He’s continued to take on a variety of careers, including his role as the founder of Asghari Fitness. According to its official website, Asghari Fitness is a members-only app that provides personalised workouts and customised meal plans. He’s also noted that the goal of the program, which costs $9 a week, is to help “thousands of people transform their bodies and their lives, with [his] honest and simple approach”.

The personal trainer – who has 3m followers on Instagram – is also an actor, as he first made his acting debut in the 2019 film, Can You Keep a Secret? He went on to make appearances in multiple TV shows, including NCIS, The Family Business, Hacks, and Black Monday.

He’s also made an appearance in music videos, including one for Fifth Harmony’s 2016 song, “Work From Home.” That same year, he also met his now ex-wife when starring in the music video for her song “Slumber Party.”

What were the terms of Asghari and Spears’ divorce?

Back in March, it was first speculated that Spears and Asghari were having “marital troubles” when the two were both pictured without their wedding rings. However, a representative for Asghari quickly shut down rumours when he said that the actor had taken off his wedding band because he was filming a movie.

Months later, the speculation surrounding their divorce continued, with TMZ claiming in August that Asghari had confronted Spears about rumours she cheated on him. That same day, the fitness instructor officially filed for divorce, listing the date of separation as 28 July 2023 and citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

(Getty Images)

Prior to getting married in June 2022, the “Gimme More” singer reportedly had Asghari sign an iron-clad prenuptial agreement that was “in her favour,” according to Page Six. “Any money she made before the wedding is protected,” a source told the outlet. Spears reportedly hired attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped free her from her 13-year conservatorship, to work out the terms of the prenuptial agreement.

In August, an earlier report from Page Six claimed that Asghari allegedly wanted Spears to “pay him more than what their prenup provides” in return for keeping her secrets following their split. A source alleged that he was “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid”.

However, a representative for Asghari, Brandon Cohen, denied reports about prenup renegotiations in a statement to The Independent. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Days after confirming his divorce in August, Asghari poked fun at the press and paparazzi that he was expecting to encounter. As he posted three side-by-side selfies of himself in three different wigs on his Instagram Story, he quipped: “Help me choose [a] paparazzi disguise”.