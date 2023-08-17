Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have separated after just 14 months of marriage.

Since it was announced on Wednesday (16 August) that the former couple was heading towards divorce, many rumors have circulated surrounding Spears’ alleged infidelity and Asghari’s alleged attempts to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement.

Throughout the pop star’s bitter conservatorship battle, which was terminated in November 2021, it seemed that Asghari was Spears’ support system as she fought to have her father, Jamie Spears, relinquish control of her multimillion-dollar fortune. The two met back in 2016, when Asghari starred in the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party” and they began dating five months later. After nearly five years together, Asghari popped the question in September 2021 and they were married in a star-studded backyard ceremony in June 2022.

But just one year later, it’s been reported that Asghari has now moved out of their home while Spears has hired a high-powered divorce attorney.

Here’s everything we know about their split.

It was first speculated that Spears and Asghari were having “marital troubles” back in March, when the two were both pictured without their wedding rings. However, a representative for Asghari quickly shut down rumours when he said that the personal trainer had taken off his wedding band because he was filming a movie.

As news broke that the former couple were heading for divorce, a TMZ report claimed that Asghari, 29, recently confronted Spears, 41, about rumours she cheated on him. The outlet noted that it was unable to confirm if the rumour “has any basis in fact,” but that the allegations allegedly sparked a “huge fight” between the couple. He then filed for divorce on Wednesday, multiple outlets confirmed. In the document, Asghari listed the date of separation as 28 July 2023 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

While their divorce may come as a surprise to some, sources told People on Wednesday that Spears and Asghari’s marriage has “been very toxic between them for a long time”.

“Their marriage has been on the rocks for months,” said one source close to Spears. “There has been constant drama. It’s sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney.”

Another source close to Spears maintained that the “Womanizer” singer was faithful to Asghari throughout their relationship. “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat. The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup,” they told Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the couple has been experiencing “deep trouble” for months, and that Asghari has not been staying at their home amid frequent “blowout fights”.

Prior to their June 2022 nuptials, the “Toxic” singer had Asghari sign an iron-clad prenuptial agreement that was “in her favour,” according to Page Six. “Any money she made before the wedding is protected,” a source told the outlet. Spears reportedly tasked attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped free her from her 13-year conservatorship, with working out the terms of the prenuptial agreement.

However, now it appears that Asghari allegedly wants Spears to “pay him more than what their prenup provides” in return for keeping her secrets following their split, Page Six reported on Wednesday. A source said that he is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid”.

Another insider said: “It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen.”

Perhaps that’s why Spears has reportedly hired high-powered divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser, and will continue to work with former federal prosecutor Rosengart. The “Gimme More” singer previously hired Wasser - who’s represented celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, and Joe Manganiello - during her 2008 custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline over their two sons: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

Shortly after it was reported that Spears and Asghari were separating, the 41-year-old singer broke her silence on Instagram where she informed fans of her plans for the near future. “Buying a horse soon!!!” she captioned a photo of herself riding a horse on a beach. “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar.”

After noting that she was finding it hard to make a choice between animals, Spears wondered whether she should join in on the Barbie trend by dressing as Margot Robbie’s doll character. “Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar,” she wrote.

Many fans noticed that her most recent Instagram post with Asghari was shared on 22 June, which showed the estranged couple posing back to back and grinning.

It also appears that Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has subtly reacted to news of the split. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the Zoey 101 star had “liked” a post about Spears and Asghari’s divorce that was shared by People on Instagram. The post read, “Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Separate After 14 Months of Marriage: Sources”.

On 9 June, Asghari shared previously unseen footage from his and Spears’s nuptials to mark one year of marriage. The video montage - which was posted to his Instagram Story - featured various moments from their wedding day, such as Spears getting transported to the ceremony in a carriage adorned with flowers and exchanging their vows in front of a garden wall.

“One year married to the woman of my dreams,” Asghari wrote at the time. “Happy one year to me and my better half.”

Neither Britney Spears nor Sam Asghari have commented publicly on the split. The Independent has contacted their representatives for comment.