Brody Jenner makes ‘delicious’ coffee with fiancee’s breast milk

Brody Jenner has left his fans in shock after admitting that he made a cup of coffee using his fiancee’s breast milk.

The American TV personality, who is the half-brother of The Kardashians stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner, welcomed his first child with professional surfer Tia Blanco in July and has been documenting his journey as a new parent in videos posted on their joint YouTube channel called Brody & Tia.

In a new video, Jenner, 40, who has previously appeared in the reality TV shows Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Hills, told his fans that he found a convenient replacement when he ran out of almond milk while making his morning coffee.

“Alright, so I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk,” Jenner said in the clip.

“But I did find one thing,” he told the camera, holding up a sealed plastic bag labelled “breast milk”.

“I hear it’s very nutritious. I hear it’s very delicious. I think it will do.”

Jenner then entered the bedroom, where Blanco was resting with their baby daughter, asking her if he could use the breast milk in their coffees.

“That would be really good for you,” she answered.

Once Jenner had finished making the hot drinks in his kitchen using a barista-style coffee machine, in the following clip, he and Blanco sipped on their drinks and seemed impressed with the results.

Brody Jenner makes morning coffee from fiancee’s breast milk (YouTube via Brody & Tia)

“It’s freaking delicious,” Jenner said, as Blanco agreed: “It just tastes like coffee.”

Jenner proposed to Blanco at their princess-themed baby shower in June and welcomed their daughter, Honey Raye Jenner, one month later on 29 July.

“We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family,” the pair wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a video of the moment Blanco gave birth to Honey in a birthing pool. “We want to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

“Momma and baby are in perfect health,” they added. “We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

Prior to his relationship with Blanco, Jenner was engaged to his former The Hills co-star Kaitlynn Carter, whom he dated for five years before separating in 2019.