Brooklyn Beckham responds to ‘haters’ mocking his cooking videos

Brooklyn Beckham has shared some choice words for critics of his cooking videos.

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham has repeatedly come under fire for his skills in the kitchen. From his blow torch grilled cheese technique to his fried chicken recipe, the budding chef can’t seem to catch a break.

However, in a new interview with Insider published on 19 October, Beckham remained unphased by the “hate” as he explained to the outlet that he simply lets the criticism roll off his back. “To be honest, I’m used to the hate,” Beckham admitted. “It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.”

Beckham first began to face criticism in December 2021 after he launched the Facebook series,Cookin’ With Brooklyn, which saw him taking a crack at various recipes alongside top chefs. Since then, Beckham has continued to post his cooking videos on Instagram, but many of his followers have taken issue with his kitchen skills - such as using $25 worth of avocado oil and one Sunday roast that was deemed “too raw”.

Despite the pushback, Beckham told the outlet that critics will keep hating on him no matter what he does, so he’s decided to simply ignore them and focus on doing his own thing.

“My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write,” he said. “There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down. I’m doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it’s not going to bother me - I’m just going to keep doing my thing.”

Some of the WeSake founder’s famous friends have defended him from the hate, including close family friend Snoop Dogg, who told Insider that Beckham’s a “great kid”. The rapper also praised the aspiring chef for choosing to forge his own path instead of following in the footsteps of his famous parents, with whom the “Gin and Juice” rapper has been friends for almost 30 years.

“If you doin’ what you supposed to be doin’, they supposed to hate, that comes with the territory,” Snoop Dogg explained to the outlet. “He’s got great DNA, he’s got his mama and his daddy, so he’ll be just fine - and he’s got an uncle like me to give him direction. I’ve been a part of his life since he was a baby.”

He continued: “I love when kids spin off from their parents and do things that feel good to them. He doesn’t want to play soccer, he doesn’t want to be a singer, he wants to do his chef thing.”

As for Beckham, he did acknowledge that he was just starting out in his cooking career and still has a long way to go. “I’m not a professional at all, I’m just starting out. So I’m just gonna continue doing my videos and see where it takes me,” he admitted.

Interest in his famous family has resurged after Netflix released the docuseries, Beckham, on 4 October. The four-part series focuses on his father David’s rise to football fame, as well as chronicling his and Victoria’s ascent to one of the most popular couple’s in the world.