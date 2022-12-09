Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bryce Dallas Howard has shared a ‘big mistake’ she made while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017.

The 41-year-old actress shared a throwback photograph on Thursday (8 December) to Instagram, in which she poses with Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt.

Howard stars opposite Pratt as Claire Dearing in the franchise, which came to an end earlier this year with its final installment, Jurassic World Dominion.

In the picture taken on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Howard’s hair is cut into bangs that are short and swept to the side of her forehead.

Howard wrote in the caption, “#TBT to 5 years ago this week when I cut my own bangs the night before appearing on national TV.”

She added: “#BigMistake”.

The Help actor added a satirical description of the photo that read, “BDH (left) stands next to Chris Pratt (right) to greet the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience.”

Addressing her haircut, she wrote: “BDH’s hair is down and her bangs are swept to the right because they are two to three inches TOO SHORT.”

Bryce Dallas Howard has cringed at her haircut while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (AP)

She continued: “Not cute short like Audrey Hepburn; short like how my Mom would cut my bangs in 2nd grade.”

Pratt left a comment on the post, confessing that he made a drastic beauty decision before appearing on the show, too.

"Ha!!! And I dyed my own eyebrows the night before with Just For Men beard dye," he wrote.

The 43-year-old added that their experiences could serve as a new business venture. “If this acting thing don’t work out we could open a beauty salon. #BotchedBeatDowns”.

In September, Dallas Howard claimed she was asked to lose weight for the Jurassic World films.

Speaking about her role in the action films, Howard said that her weight became a point of discussion for unnamed executives.

“What being in this third film [Jurassic World Dominion] allowed, how do I say this? How do I say this? How do I say this? I’ve been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” said Howard.

The actor claimed: “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin [Trevorrow, director] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’”