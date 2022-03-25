A visitor at a cafe has revealed a list of rules for customers that they encountered, with many noting that some of the instructions were reasonable while others were strange yet “hilarious”.

In a recent Reddit post shared on the subreddit, “Mildly Confusing,” a user who goes by the username u/capjacktain shared a set of rules they saw at a restaurant called Irani Cafe. In the post, they noted that the “list was on every table.”

Some of the rules appeared to have been made for the sake of keeping the cafe clean and safe, such as “no smoking,” “no fighting,” and “no gum under the table.”

However, other regulations were more unexpected, with the list including rules such as: “no credit,” “no sitting long,” “no talking loud,” “no bargaining,” “no change,” “no match sticks,” “no combing,” “no leg on chair,” and “no discussing gambling”.

The laminated list addressed additional unacceptable behaviours as well, with the photo showing the cafe forbids “flirting with [the] cashier” and “playing Candy Crush”. Customers also shouldn’t “sleep,” play music, or “run away,” which appeared to be a reference to leaving without paying.

The final rule on the list warned customers that they would not receive “advice” for “free” from any restaurant employees, with the list explicitly stating: “No free advice.”

Despite the lengthy list of rules, the bottom of the note encouraged customers to “visit again” and “spread the news.”

As of 25 March, the post has more than 55,300 upvotes, with some readers claiming that a few of the rules are a bit “weird.”

“Like half of it is perfectly reasonable, the other half is weird,” one person wrote, while another said: “Good lord, this reminds me so much of when my four kids were little. 90 per cent of the parenting was ‘it never occurred to me to tell you not to do THAT.’”

Regardless of how strict the rules are, many Reddit users also noted that many of them are justified. “[In my humble opinion], except for the free advice and combing, the entire list is well-justified. Just that it is a rude and aggressive approach,” one comment reads.

“As a bar manager for almost seven years, I can tell you that every single one of these is for a reason. People are much too comfortable in other people’s space,” another person wrote, while someone else joked: “Wonder what happened to make Candy Crush get onto that list.”

Although the location of the restaurant wasn’t specified, others pointed out that the rules were likely made as a joke.

“If [the cafe] is in Mumbai then [the list is a joke]. Different lands have different cultures. And a sense of humour has many spectrums and genres that don’t always transcend across cultures,” one person wrote.

Others found the list amusing whether it is serious or not, with someone else adding: “I love this place.”

The Independent has reached out to u/capjacktain for comment.