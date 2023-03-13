Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cara Delevingne was applauded by her fans for a glamorous Oscars appearance just days after she admitted paparazzi photos drove her into rehab.

The model-turned-actress wore a crimson Elie Saab Couture gown to the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night after revealing her stint in rehab.

It was the Carnival Row star’s first public appearance since she told Vogue that she is now sober.

“All I knew is if I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid,” she told the magazine.

She told Vogue that she had decided to seek help after seeing photos of herself and realising that she was in a “bad place.”

“At that point, there was a lot of people who were very worried, understandably so,” she said in a video “but I wasn’t really worried, though … but that is the nature of the disease.

“That is what addiction is.”

She told the magazine that following her stint in rehab she has been sober for four months.

“I’m enjoying (sobriety). It’s one of my favourite things to, like, go out and dance and have a good time but actually have, like, deep conversations and connections with people,” she said.

And her fans were happy to see her looking so well at the Oscars.

“Nice to see Cara looking healthy and happy. Beautiful dress,” one wrote on Twitter, while another added: “Sobriety looks good on her.”

“It’s great to see her looking healthy and gorgeous. Love the dress,” added someone else.