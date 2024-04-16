Cara Delevingne ‘fixes’ spelling mistake in arm tattoo 

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cara Delevingne has appeared to fix a spelling mistake in one of her tattoos.

The model and actor, 31, arrived at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (14 April), wearing a strappy, backless gown, which revealed her newly updated tattoo on her arm.

Last year, fans noticed a spelling mistake when Delevingne debuted her ink. The error concerned the Italian word dormiveglia, which is the state of being half-asleep or semi-conscious.

In photos shared by her tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni, “dormiveglia” had been written on her arm in a handwriting font, with a definition underneath: “the place that stretches between sleeping and walking”.

On social media, fans were quick to point out that “walking” should have been “waking”.

It now appears that Delevingne has corrected that typo, by adding a thicker line to an existing tattoo above, which has been extended to cover up the mistake in the word “walking”.

Delevingne’s tattoo before and after the correction ( Instagram via @matteonangeroni / Getty Images )

When Delevingne debuted the original tattoo last year, artist Nangeroni defended the design, writing on Instagram: “Why walking instead of waking? Maybe because everyone has her/his own vision.”

“You have so much hate to spread, just relax and enjoy life,” Nangeroni wrote.

At the time, the actor was forced to respond to commenters who criticised her for posing topless in the photo uploaded to Instagram by Nangeroni.

She replied to the comments herself, writing: “Just to be clear to everyone! I chose to take my bra off, the picture didn’t look good with my bra on.”

“I am a perfectionist especially when it comes to photography and I was trying to help make something beautiful. Everyone calm down please. Thank you x.”

Delevingne appears to have added a thicker line to an existing tattoo above to cover up the typo in ‘walking’ ( Getty Images )

Delevingne attended the Olivier Awards on Sunday as she continues to star as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret.

After being cast in the role, the actor spoke about the prejudice she faces as a celebrity performer. “Even if I did the best I possibly could, and even if that was really good, people are still going to be like, ‘She doesn’t deserve to be here,’” she told ES Magazine.

“You know, I auditioned like anyone else [so] it’s just annoying, but I have to tune that out.”

The British star rose to fame in the 2010s through her modelling career and became known for her unmistakable, signature eyebrows, as she became the face of Burberry, Jimmy Choo and Topshop.

She then moved into an acting career and starred in films such as Suicide Squad and Paper Towns, as well as the comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building.