Cardi B has declared that being ordered to perform community service is “the best thing” that has happened to her.

The “I Like It” rapper tweeted candidly about beginning her 15 days of community service this week, which she was sentenced to as a result of her 2018 assault case.

Cardi, 30, wrote on social media: “Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me.

“Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centres in tears. Those people that we leave behind, they just need somebody to talk [to] and a lil [sic] push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

The singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pled guilty to two charges of assault after the allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens.

She pled guilty to assault in the third degree and second-degree reckless endangerment in 2022, bringing her three-year court case to an end. Ten other charges levelled against her were dismissed.

Cardi also received a three-year full order protection for the two victims and court fees.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the “WAP” rapper said: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instil in my children, but the example starts with me.

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now.

“I am looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most – the music and my fans.”

According to People, Cardi’s deadline to complete her community service sentence was January, but has been extended to 1 March.

She recently shared on Instagram that part of her community service hours have involved working with veterans, who she said have gone “through so much”.

Earlier this week, she shared a mirror selfie of herself getting ready to for a day of community service and work, writing: “My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio… but I did the crime, ‘I only have myself to blame’.”

In another mirror selfie, showing herself wearing a pink teddy bear hat and a pink handbag to match, she advised her fans: “On my way to serve some community service time… DON’T COMMIT CRIMES!”

Recently, Cardi performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Phoenix with her husband Offset, ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.