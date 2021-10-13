Cardi B has celebrated her birthday with the addition of a new home, courtesy of her husband Offset.

On Tuesday, the rapper revealed that Offset had purchased her a holiday home in Las Terrenas, in the northeastern part of the Dominican Republic, after she had expressed interest in renting short-term vacation rental properties.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short-term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” the 29-year-old WAP singer wrote alongside a video of the property she shared to Instagram. “Well, I was wrong. I just can’t believe this. This was sooo amazing to me.”

Cardi then expressed her happiness that the Bad and Boujee rapper had been listening to her when she’d discussed her interest in expanding her real estate portfolio, adding: “For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it.”

According to the rapper, Offset also worked with her father on the acquisition, prompting her to describe her husband, her father, and her and Offset’s newborn son as the “most important men in my life”.

“It makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship,” she continued. “I [love] you so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation.”

In the accompanying video, which begins with a caption that reads: “Welcome to paradise,” it shows off the tropical landscape surrounding the new mansion, which boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

According to the clip, the mansion, which reportedly cost $1.5m, also includes a private studio, as well as two pools, including an infinity pool with built-in lounge chairs.

Offset worked with his longtime realtor Brandi Hunter-Lewis of Brandi Hunter Luxury Group on the purchase, with the real estate agent later posting about the “incredible birthday gift” on Instagram.

“The cats out the bag! @offsetyrn - the thoughtfulness that went behind this incredible birthday gift to your beautiful wife @iamcardib is so endearing. You listened to her - something she’s always wanted to do, own an INCOME PRODUCING investment property in the DR! Then you masterfully put a plan in place. You made it happen!!” Hunter-Lewis captioned an album of photos which included one of herself and the rapper posing near the property, as well as another of Offset standing on the lawn of the mansion.

Offset buys Cardi B a vacation home in the Dominican Republic (Brandi Hunter)

In addition to their newborn son, the couple also share three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. This isn’t the first that the rapper’s family has given extravagant gifts to one another, as Cardi B previously defended herself after giving her daughter a diamond necklace for her birthday.