Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cardi B has revealed that when she met her husband Offset for the first time, she didn’t believe that they would tie the knot.

The singer, 30, reflected on meeting Offset for the first time during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, which aired on 8 September. She recalled that she was first introduced to the rapper and his group, Migos, while “in the club”.

Cardi added that while at the club, it was also her first time hearing the hip-hop group’s hit song, “Versace”. However, she didn’t expect that she would eventually marry one of the members of the band. “Never, never would’ve thought that,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “WAP” singer described her relationship with her husband, noting how they still have a “fire” between them, despite the fact that they’re quite different from each other.

“We do be needing that fire. I mean, we’re two different people. Like, we’re very, very different from each other. But I think that’s what makes us work,” she said.

Although the rapper described her and her husband as “yin and yang for real,” she still highlighted that having similar values that they share also makes the relationship work.

“But one thing that we both love, we both love family,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer added. “And we both love what we do, like we both - we are each other’s support system. I know that he backs me up a hundred per cent and I back him up a hundred per cent. I don’t care.”

Cardi B and Offset were married in 2017, one year before they welcomed their now five-year-old daughter, Kulture. The “Up” rapper filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, following rumours that he cheated on her. However, the pair reconciled and have been together ever since. In September 2021, they announced the birth of their second child, son Wave.

Over the years, Cardi B has spoken candidly about the challenges she’s faced throughout her relationship. During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show in January, she revealed why she decided to stay with Offset after initially filing for divorce in 2020.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me, I’m a let him say it,” she explained. “I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

Cardi B went on to specify that she and her partner “were not seeing eye to eye” that year, before detailing what Offset did that ultimately changed her mind about wanting to get a divorce. “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she said.

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Her recent comments come three years after she first opened up about filing for divorce during an Instagram Live, explaining that regardless of what rumours were being spread, the main reason for her breakup was that she “just got tired of f***ing arguing”.

“It’s not because of the cheating,” she explained, as she’s previously spoken out about staying with Offset after he cheated on her. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just leave... you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

One month later, she had a change of heart and announced that she wasn’t getting a divorce. “One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him the f*** up. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no d***,” she said during an Instagram Live in October 2020. “We’re just really typical, two young motherf***ers who got married early, that’s what we are.”

Meanwhile, Offset has also spoken candidly about his marriage. During an appearance on the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast in July, he addressed his infidelity and said he “was in a different space” than the time when it occurred.

“I was young. I had just got married. I’m getting a lot of money,” the “Bad and Boujee” singer said, before adding that he found it difficult to communicate his “wants and needs”.