Cardi B and Offset reveal why they waited to share son’s name

Cardi B and Offset have spoken candidly about why they chose to wait seven months before publicly sharing the name of their son.

On Thursday, the couple, who welcomed their second child in September, shared the first photographs of the baby’s face while revealing that they had named him Wave Set Cephus.

In the photos shared to Cardi’s Instagram, the seven-month-old could be seen dressed in a blue-and-white outfit, a puffy blue fur-trimmed winter coat and a blue beanie. The baby’s look was completed with a large diamond-encrusted pendant featuring his name and a baby shark on a surfboard, created by jeweller Elliot Eliantte.

On Offset’s Instagram, he shared a photo of the couple’s son in the bath, still wearing his diamond necklace, which the rapper captioned: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”

The couple, who are also parents to three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, while Offset has three children from previous relationships, 12-year-old Jordan Cephus, and Kody Cephus and Kalea Marie Cephus, both seven, also shared photos from a cover photoshoot with Essence Friday.

In the accompanying interview, the couple opened up about their decision to wait before revealing their son’s name, with Cardi explaining that it stemmed from a desire to protect their family from trolls on the internet.

“We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture - terrible behaviour that not even the older kids have ever been through,” Cardi said. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

According to the WAP rapper, she and Offset wanted to “protect” their own feelings by shielding their son, as she noted that they “get very, very angry and upset”.

Cardi’s admission comes after fans previously came to her defence following her decision to share just a blurry photo of her son’s eye in response to numerous requests to share a photo of the baby.

“That’s all y’all will get,” she captioned the photo, prompting upset reactions from some fans. Cardi addressed the responses to her picture in a follow-up tweet, writing: “How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied? It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days without people getting irritated.”

The rapper also revealed recently that she’d decided to make her daughter’s Instagram page private after it had been inundated with comments from trolls.