All the celebrity couples at Wimbledon 2024

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Wimbledon 2024 is well underway, welcoming heaps of singles and doubles in the stands and on the courts inside the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Star competitors have been facing off since July 3, vying for championship titles in their division while celebrities have gathered, sporting conservative fashion and snacking on strawberries and cream.

Among the individual A-list attendees at the annual tennis tournament were a slew of famed couples eagerly sitting courtside. Beloved pairs and surprising duos came from near and far to watch the coveted matches as an eventful daytime date.

From US star football player Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany to on-screen stars Oli Green and Sienna Miller, see the couples who showed up to London’s historic 14-day sporting affair.

Keira Knightley and James Righton

The 39-year-old actress and 40-year-old British musician sat for day 10 of Wimbledon, giggling together as they peered at the court through sunglasses. Knightley and Righton started dating in 2011 after being introduced at a dinner party with mutual friends. The Pirates of the Caribbean star tied the knot with the former Klaxons band member in France two years later.

open image in gallery Kiera Knightley and James Righton attend day 10 of Wimbledon ( Getty Images )

Oli Green and Sienna Miller

Day nine of the tennis championships saw Green and Miller braving the stormy weather for a close viewing of the matches. The 27-year-old actor gripped a purple and green umbrella next to the 42-year-old actress as they entered the club. Despite their 15-year age gap, the duo has been romantically involved for over two years now. Miller told British Vogue in 2023 that Green had been persistent in his pursuit of her even though she had doubts about the future of their relationship.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

America’s beloved athlete couple, Patrick and Brittany, traveled across the pond to attend day five of Wimbledon. Brittany, 28, donned a red, white, and blue tennis dress while the 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wore a double-breasted pinstripe suit. The couple has been married since 2022, welcoming their daughter Sterling a year before and their son Patrick “Bronze” just before their nuptials.

Joe Alwyn and Alexa Chung

The 33-year-old actor, who was previously in a six-year relationship with Taylor Swift, joined Alexa Chung for day 10 of Wimbledon. The two sat happily next to one another sipping their coffees. While it’s not confirmed Alwyn and Chung are an official item, speculation has stirred since their sighting.

Alwyn recently spoke out about his past with the Grammy winner after speculation her new album The Tortured Poets Department was partly about him. Though he didn’t go into much detail, the Kinds of Kindness star admitted he has now moved past the 2023 split. In April, reports that Alwyn had entered a new relationship circulated without specifying who.

Carole and Michael Middleton

Kate Middleton’s parents – Carole and Michael – were among the list of famed figures who showed up for day 10 of the tennis championships. Carole, 69, donned a vibrant green and white floral dress. Meanwhile, Michael, 75, looked dapper in a cream-colored sports coat and blue button-down. The Middletons welcomed the Princess of Wales in 1982.

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner

On day five of Wimbledon, the 36-year-old comedian joined the 33-year-old model in the stands. The pair met in Australia before having to quarantine together in London during the Covid-19 pandemic. Three years later, Whitehall and Horner gave birth to their first child together, Elsie. As of now, the duo’s plans to get married are not yet confirmed.

Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott

The 36-year-old model and his 33-year-old wife attended day one of Wimbledon, enjoying time with actor Gregg Sulkin. Cheshire wore a monochromatic baby blue outfit while Lott donned a chic white matching set. The couple said “I do” in 2022 after 12 years together. Lott and Cheshire share their one-year-old son, Albert Charles.

Mike and Zara Tindall

The Tindalls joined the Middletons for day 10 of the tournament. Mike, 45, and Zara, 43, enjoyed being spectators under the sun. The former rugby union player and the British equestrian share three children together. They’ve been married since 2011, tying the knot after meeting during a night out in November 2003.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice dazzled in a multi-color floral dress next to her husband, who wore a brown suit, for day nine of Wimbledon. The 35-year-old royal family member married the 40-year-old British executive in 2020, one year before they had their daughter, Sienna.