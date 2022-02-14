Channing Tatum opens up about being a single father: ‘I was doubly afraid’

Channing Tatum is opening up about the highs and lows of being a single father.

In conversation with friend and former co-star Jonah Hill for VMan Magazine, the 41-year-old actor revealed he was fearful about meeting certain expectations for a parent. “I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad,” he told Hill. “I was doubly afraid.”

Tatum added, “Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as? And then as that journey unfolded, I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do.”

Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan divorced in 2019, but the couple still co-parents their eight-year-old-daughter, Everly. Jenna Dewan spoke candidly about the struggles she faced in the weeks after becoming a parent, during a 2021 appearance on Dear Media’s podcast Dear Gabby. The actress revealed that her ex-husband often wasn’t available due to his work schedule.

“I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks,” Dewan said.

In 2020, the Dog actor added children’s book author to his resume. The actor and dancer penned a New York Times bestselling children’s book inspired by his daughter, The One and Only Sparkella. The book follows Ella and her close relationship with her father, who encourages her to express herself through vibrant outfits. Tatum announced the release of his book in an Instagram post. “Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” Tatum wrote in the caption. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

Following the success of his book, Tatum plans to release a second one, titled The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, on 3 May 2022. According to People, the second instalment tackles how kids and parents handle unexpected changes and managing expectations.