Chris Evans celebrates successful melanoma surgery after skin cancer diagnosis

Chris Evans has shared a positive update on his health, after it was reported he was diagnosed with skin cancer last month.

In August, the DJ revealed that doctors had discovered a malignant melanoma on his leg, during a live appearance on his Virgin Media radio show.

“We need to discuss what’s going on with this issue. It is a melanoma,” Evans, 57, told listeners.

“There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma, it is malignant.”

Since then, he’s shared regular updates about his health journey with Evans’ followers and supporters.

On Thursday (14 September), the presenter revealed that the procedure to remove the melanoma mole had been successful by posting a picture of his healing leg on social media.

The image shows Evans’s calf on an operating table, with the site where the melanoma was previously visible now replaced by stitched-up skin.

“And that’s a W.R.A.P,” his caption began, adding that he was celebrating with a “cuzza” – a curry – and a non-alcoholic beer.

Evans ended his message with: “#getyourselfchecked/checkafriend Peace&Love people. HAPPY THURSDAY”.

Earlier in the day, the formerTFI Friday host had shared pictures of himself in the park ahead of the planned surgery.

Evans has spoken about his health publicly on several occasions throughout his career.

In 2009, he had a skin cancer scare and spoke at the time about visiting the doctor to investigate some unusual marks he’d discovered on his body around Christmas.

In 2011, he spoke about undergoing his first colonoscopy due to instances of cancer in his family.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he revealed that some pre-cancerous “nasties” were discovered and removed.

“The doctor said the only thing I could have done wrong was not come to see him,” Evans added.

Chris Evans (PA)

Then, in 2015, Evans had a prostate cancer scare but was given the all-clear.

Upon his recent melanoma diagnosis, Evans expressed his appreciation at being given the “second best” news about the condition.

On Mike Graham’s TalkTV programme, he that he was “not worried” about his diagnosis as it is “not cancerous” and specialists refer to it as “stage zero” or “pre-cancer”.

He said: “I wouldn’t be worried about it if I didn’t know about it but basically what’s happened is the way I frame it … is that I got the second best possible diagnosis.”