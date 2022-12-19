Chris Harrison says he thinks about Bachelor controversy ‘every day’ in new podcast

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Harrison has addressed his exit from The Bachelor franchise in a new trailer for his forthcoming podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison.

The former TV host announced on Monday his new iHeartRadio podcast will launch on 9 January 2023. Ahead of the podcast’s release, Harrison admitted he was nervous to speak publicly since stepping down as longtime host of The Bachelor franchise and its spinoffs.

“I’m a little nervous. I have not spoken publicly for two years about this and I have a lot of thoughts. I think about this every day. Truly, every day of my life I think about this and what I want to say,” Harrison said in a trailer for the podcast. “And how important it is that I speak to everybody for the first time. So it’s heavy. It’s really heavy. We’ll see how it goes. We may scrap this whole thing to be honest, I don’t know.”

The former ABC personality added: “But I think it will be cathartic. I’m looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me.”

The new podcast is part of a series of shows Harrison will executive produce for iHeartRadio alongside fiancée Lauren Zima. A press announcement for The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever says listeners can “expect to hear Chris open up like never before” as he “navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more.”

In June 2021, ABC announced Harrison would not return to The Bachelor franchise after hosting 25 seasons of the popular dating series since the show began airing in 2002. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” Harrison said on Instagram at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

His departure came after Rachel Lindsay – the franchise’s first Black Bachelorette – criticised Harrison for defending contestant Rachel Kirkconnell amid allegations of past racist behaviour. In February 2021, Lindsay interviewed Harrison about the allegations surrounding Kirkconnell, after resurfaced photos had shown the Bachelor winner attending an Antebellum South-themed party and dressing up as a Native American.

In the interview, Harrison said people should have “a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion” for Kirkconnell. The presenter later apologised for “speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism” and was “saddened and shocked” at how “insensitive” he was during his interview with Lindsay, adding: “I am deeply sorry. I am sorry to Rachel Lindsay and I am sorry to the Black community.”

"I am an imperfect man,” Harrison said. “I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for.”

iHeartPodcasts’ The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison debuts on 9 January 2023.