Fans caught a glimpse of the notoriously private couple Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin over the weekend when the Coldplay singer crashed the actor’s Zoom call.

On Sunday, Johnson attended a Zoom Q&A for her new film Cha Cha Real Smooth, which was featured at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival. In the clip from the event, the moderator introduces Johnson and, as she appears on the screen, Martin is seen quickly sorting out her technology. Dakota, 32, then laughed as Chris, 44, made his brief cameo and exited the room.

On social media, fans were ecstatic to receive the new peek into the actor and Coldplay frontman’s relationship. One Twitter user exclaimed: “Not me crying over Chris Martin appearing in Dakota Johnson Zoom meeting I love them so much.”

Another person shared the video of the couple, tweeting: “Dakota and Chris Martin being awkward in the Q&A was something I did not expect.”

Johnson and Martin have been dating since 2017, but are known to keep their relationship very private. When asked about Martin in interviews, Johnson usually maintains a low-profile. However, in a 2021 interview with Elle UK , The Lost Daughter star said she and Martin enjoy a “cosy” and “private” life together.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” she told the outlet. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Chris Martin recently gave a rare shout out to Johnson as well, when he serenaded his partner during a Coldplay concert in London.

The special moment happened when Martin introduced his collab with BTS called My Universe, and pointed to Johnson in the audience. “This is about my universe, and she’s here,” he said from the stage.