Chrissy Teigen spent ‘insane 24 hours’ thinking she had long lost identical twin

Chrissy Teigen has shared that she spent a whole day believing she had discovered a long lost identical twin.

The food writer, TV personality and former model, 37, who is married to “Ordinary People” musician John Legend, shared a video explaining the turn of events on Instagram, telling her followers that she carried out a 23andMe at-home genetic testing kit.

“I paid for some of the upgrades and the first thing that came up, after I found out that I was part Neanderthal, was this – I have an identical twin,” Teigan said.

Her test results on 23andMe account page showed a mystery sibling with “100 per cent DNA shared” titled “identical twin”.

Teigen described that she frantically contacted members of her family – her father Ron and sister Tina – to ask them to confirm whether she had been born with a twin.

“Honestly, at this point, I’m spiralling,” she said.

“I call my dad and I literally say, ‘Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom’s vagina and were there two of me?’ He starts laughing and saying, ‘No, I was there. There were not two of you.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure you were there?’”

“At this point, I’m making excuses for my whole life,” she said.

“This is why I’m so co dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me. I’ve always felt something missing, and this is why I have addiction issues.”

Teigan realised her grave error when she spoke to her sister: “My sister was like, ‘Chrissy, no,’” she recalled.

Tina reminded Chrissy that she had taken a DNA test as part of a planned appearance on the PBS documentary series, Finding Your Roots, which was never aired.

She used an anonymous alias on 23AndMe to protect her privacy, so when she took the test again, she was matched with her own previous test.

“My identical twin was myself,” Teigen revealed. “I was matching myself.”

She jokingly then showed the camera to a drawing of a tombstone for “Sissy Teigen, Sister, Aunt and Friend. June 4, 2023 to June 4 2023”.

Legend, whom Teigan has been married to since 2013, commented: “RIP Sissy Teigen.”

Former NBC Today Show anchor Katie Couric added: “Good lord this should be a scripted show.”