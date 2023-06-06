Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Busy Philipps has called out Leonardo DiCaprio for his rumoured relationship with a model who she says looks as old as her teenage daughter.

The 43-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a post by Just Jared, which included a picture of model Meghan Roche, 22, on vacation with DiCaprio.

In the caption of her since-deleted post, Philipps made the comparison between her 15-year-old daughter, Birdie, and Roche. “Leo’s girlfriend literally looks like she’s Birdie’s age,” she wrote. “Jesus christ.”

Over the weekend, DiCaprio, 48, was first spotted on a European yacht with Roche, as captured in photos shared by TMZ. The outing came amid speculation that he’s been dating the model’s friend, Gigi Hadid.

Philipps’s post also appeared to poke fun at DiCaprio’s dating history, as he’s become notorious for dating women under the age of 25. In August 2022, the Don’t Look Up star split with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone. Two months before the split, fans made jokes about his relationship with Morrone, after they had learned that she would be turning 25 in 2022.

While co-hosting the Oscars in March 2022, Amy Schumer even took a jab at the ongoing joke. “Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, before adding: “He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends.”

At the Emmy Awards in September, Kenan Thompson also made a reference to DiCaprio’s dating history when saying happy birthday to Zendaya. “Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood,” he said. “You’re old enough to play a highschooler but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Over the years, DiCaprio has also been romantically linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen — all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship.

(busyphilipps / Instagram)

When he was first spotted with Hadid in September, fans then made fun of DiCaprio for dating “older women,” since the model was 27-years-old at the time. However, some fans also claimed that his relationship with Hadid was fake, considering DiCaprio had received criticism for dating women under the age of 25.

While still in a relationship with DiCaprio, Morrone addressed the backlash surrounding their age gap. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2019.

The actress noted that because of her career, she was “getting an identity outside” of being DiCaprio’s girlfriend, at the time.

“[It’s] frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating,” she said. “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”