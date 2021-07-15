Chrissy Teigen opens up about impact of ‘cancel club’ on her mental health

Chrissy Teigen has published a lengthy Instagram post addressing her mental health since becoming a member of the so-called “cancel club”.

Last month, the model and cookbook author issued several public apologies for her past online behaviour, which included bullying directed at the former reality star Courtney Stodden.

In the wake of the controversy, Teigen stepped back from several professional commitments, including cleaning company Safely.

Having previously said that she would take time to “focus on herself”, Teigen wrote on Wednesday (14 July) that it “just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race”.

She continued: “But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!”

Teigen added that her experience of being “cancelled” has been a trying one, writing: “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

Teigen’s husband John Legend said recently that his wife was “doing great” amid the scandal surrounding accusations of bullying made against her.