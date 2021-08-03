Chrissy Teigen has reflected on her “first sober Italian getaway,” revealing that she is grateful she can remember the trip and didn’t “do anything I’d regret”.

The cookbook author, who revealed in December 2020 that she had stopped drinking, opened up about her recent trip on Instagram, where she shared photos of herself and husband John Legend attending the Unicef Summer Gala presented by LuisaViaRoma.

“Car plane car lunch lunch car plane another plane another car boat lunch dinner dinner dinner another car another boat plane another plane car HOME!! We haven’t done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again,” Teigen captioned the post, before thanking the organisers of the event as well as her makeup and hair team “for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway”.

Teigen then explained that she “hates” the word sober, as it is “so rehab/medical,” before opening up about her experience attending the event without alcohol.

“Anyhow honestly it was so, so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at,” she continued. “That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy.”

The Cravings author also acknowledged the benefits of staying sober, adding: “We had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!”

In response to the post, many of Teigen’s followers applauded her dedication to her sober lifestyle, with one person writing: “Hooray the first big event without drinking is hard!! That’s awesome.”

“There is something to be said for being fully present. Glad for you,” another person commented.

This is not the first time that the 35-year-old has opened up about how being sober has impacted her life, as she previously revealed that it felt like a “different world” attending Inauguration Day without alcohol.

“Ran our a**es up the stairs for this shot. Just incredible to be here. Sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. Everything is new and better. Very happy. The most happy bigly happy,” Teigen captioned a photo of her family looking out over the Washington Monument on President Biden’s Inauguration.

According to Teigen, she decided to stop drinking after receiving the book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol by Holly Whitaker from a friend for her birthday in November, with the 35-year-old explaining at the time that she “was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed)” and of “day drinking and feeling like sh*t by six, not being able to sleep”.