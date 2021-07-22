Chrissy Teigen has expressed her gratitude for all the fans who sent her condolence letters after her pregnancy loss in September.

The Cravings author, who has spoken candidly about the loss of her and John Legend’s third child, a son named Jack, tearfully shared the piles of letters she received on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

According to Teigen, she and her family just received the notes, after they had been delayed due to a mail delivery issue.

“This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down and it opened back up,” Teigen explained as she showed the hundreds of supportive letters. “And now we got everything, so, if you sent us… you guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know we got all of them.

“And I’m going to read them all, okay? And I love you guys. Love you, love you.”

The cookbook author then shared a clip of one meaningful letter, in which the sender explained that October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and that they planned to light a candle in Jack’s honour on 15 October for Wave of Light, a day of remembrance that sees people around the world pay tribute to babies that died by lighting a candle.

“I got this okay?” Teigen told her followers as she showed a portion of the emotional letter. “I got it and I love you.”

Chrissy Teigen shares condolence letters she received after pregnancy loss (Instagram)

Teigen, who had updated fans throughout her pregnancy complications, announced that she and Legend had lost their unborn child in a post on 30 September 2020, in which she had shared photos from the hospital, including one of her and her husband cradling their baby.

Chrissy Teigen shares condolence letters she received after pregnancy loss (Instagram)

At the time, Teigen said that she and Legend were “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about,” before explaining that, despite the doctors doing everything they could, they were “never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed”.

Chrissy Teigen shares condolence letters she received after pregnancy loss (Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen shares condolence letters she received after pregnancy loss (Instagram)

The 35-year-old also spoke about the loss in a Medium post published the next month, where she had also thanked those who had expressed their condolences and shared their own stories.

“The moments of kindness have been nothing short of beautiful. I went to a store where the checkout lady quietly added flowers to my cart. Sometimes people will approach me with a note,” she wrote. “The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers.”

Teigen’s emotional response to the letters of condolence comes after she recently opened up about the impact her involvement in a bullying scandal has had on her mental health, with the former model revealing last week that she feels “lost” and is struggling to find her place again.

In the post, Teigen also said that she “desperately wants to communicate” with her fans, before revealing that she loves and misses them.

“All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day,” she wrote.