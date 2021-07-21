Chrissy Teigen says she might be cancelled ‘forever’

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is “not getting involved” in anyone else’s drama while admitting that she may be cancelled “forever” in light of her bullying scandal.

The Cravings author, who has kept a relatively low profile on social media since she was embroiled in controversy stemming from past tweets she’d sent to Courtney Stodden, discussed her intentions moving forward while speaking with TMZ.

In response to a paparazzi question about whether TikTok star Addison Rae deserved to be “cancelled” after introducing herself to Donald Trump, Teigen chose not to answer, instead revealing that she plans to focus on herself only going forward.

“I have decided I’m not getting involved in anyone’s sh*t ever again,” the cookbook author said, before laughing and nodding her head after the photographer described her as “unproblematic”.

Teigen then reflected on her own “cancelling” in response to a question from another photographer, who asked the mother-of-two how long she believes she will be in the “cancel club”.

The question prompted Teigen, who later confirmed that she has “reached out” to Stodden, to reveal that she “doesn’t know,” but that “it could be forever”.

“I don’t know, it could be forever. I have no idea. I don’t know,” she said.

As for when she thinks she should be forgiven by the public and “get out of the cancel club,” the 35-year-old reiterated her intention to focus on herself and her family for the time being.

“I don’t know. All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family,” she said, adding: “Everyone else can make their choice.”

However, Teigen did reveal that she has been contacted by other members of the “cancel club,” and that they have been “amazing,” but refused to share additional details about these conversations.

Teigen’s dedication to focusing on herself and her family comes after she recently returned to social media to share that she is struggling with her mental health amid the backlash over the bullying controversy.

In the caption of an Instagram post published last week, Teigen said that “going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right,” while being at home “alone” with her mind makes her “depressed head race”.

The former model then revealed that she feels “lost” and misses communicating with her fans on social media, writing: “I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay.”

In the post, Teigen also acknowledged the realities of cancel culture, and how it can be difficult to talk about the subject because “you sound whiny when you’ve clearly done something wrong”.

“It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day,” she continued, before jokingly asking whether there was a “cancel club reunion” she could join.

At the time, the post prompted mixed responses among Teigen’s fans, with some encouraging her that it’s time to forgive herself, while others said that the continued outrage over her past behaviour was justified.

“It’s not canceling when you’ve done something wrong, it’s consequences,” one person commented.