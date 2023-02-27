Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Applegate attended the 2023 SAG Awards with a cane that read: “FU MS” and her 12-year-old daughter Sadie Grace as her date.

On Sunday 26 February, the Dead to Me star, 51, arrived on the red carpet outside the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles ahead of the 29th annual awards hand-in-hand with her daughter.

For the occasion, the mother-daughter duo matched, with Applegate wearing a black floor-length velvet tuxedo dress with oversized satin lapels, while her daughter also wore a black suit, which she paired with a black beret.

Applegate, who has spoken openly about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, completed her look with a black cane, which she accessorised with white stickers, including one that read: “FU MS.”

Prior to tonight’s ceremony, Applegate revealed that it would likely be her last awards show as an actor due to her diagnosis with the disease.

“It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal,” Applegate told the Los Angeles Times of her attendance at the Screen Actor Guild Awards during an interview published earlier this month. “Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5am and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set,” she added. “I don’t have that in me at this moment.”

Applegate was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the Netflix comedy, which marked her sixth SAG nomination ever.

On social media, Applegate’s attendance at the awards show and candid message to MS was praised by fans, with one person tweeting: “I love @1capplegate so much. She’s a badass, an amazing talent and a true inspiration.”

“May her inner strength, and fearless courage guide her as they journey with her health challenge. She truly exemplifies self-respect, grace, and dignity,” another person wrote.

Applegate’s presence at the SAG Awards comes after she also made an appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, where she was also joined by her daughter.