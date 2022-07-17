Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christine McGuinness reveals her daughter ‘didn’t want to live anymore’ after pandemic

Nine-year-old Penelope struggled to cope with virus restrictions at school

Kate Ng
Sunday 17 July 2022 15:46
Comments
Christine McGuinness admits to 'ups and downs' in married life with Top Gear star Paddy

Christine McGuinness has revealed that her nine-year-old autistic daughter did not “want to live anymore” after the Covid lockdown lifted and she returned to school.

The model and TV presenter said that virus restrictions in school meant that her daughter, Penelope, was “not allowed to play with the friends [she] used to play with”.

Schools were forced to implement “Covid bubbles” – specific groups of pupils who could only have contact with one another throughout the school day.

Students had to stay in their bubbles during lessons, as well as during play and lunch times. Contact between bubbles was highly limited to avoid spreading Covid-19.

However, McGuinness said her daughter felt as though her friends who were outside her bubble did not like her anymore.

Recommended

She told The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine that Penelope also did not understand why her teacher was not allowed to “give her a cuddle when she was upset”.

McGuinness, 34, continued: “She took it very personally. And she said, ‘Mummy, I don’t want to live anymore. I want to go to heaven’.

“The panic for me of, ‘What if she does do something, not understanding that that thing is forever?’ It was a heartbreaking time and probably one of the most difficult conversations I will ever have in my life.”

The mother-of-three described Penelope as “a very sensitive little girl”.

“She’s very emotional. She doesn’t understand her emotions very well. That’s something that we’ve had to try to teach her,” she added.

All three of McGuinness’s children, whom she shares with Paddy McGuinness, have been diagnosed with autism.

McGuinness herself has also been diagnosed with autism. In December 2021, the couple released a BBC documentary about their family’s journey with autism titled Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism.

Recommended

Recently, McGuinness also opened up about having marriage problems with Paddy and revealed that they were going through a “very, very difficult time”.

The couple have been together for 15 years after they met at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2007.

On Tuesday 12 July, McGuinness appeared on ITV’s Lorraine and said that they were working through their marriage “ups and downs”.

She said: “I think all marriages – especially long ones like ours – it’s not always going to be plain sailing but we’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible.

“We just want to be there to support the children and have an amazing summer. We’re going away on a family holiday next week and we’re really excited. They’re always going to be our focus.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in