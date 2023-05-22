Why isn’t Christine Quinn on Selling Sunset season six?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now that Selling Sunset has returned for its sixth season on Netflix, it’s clear that one major cast member is missing: Christine Quinn.

Selling Sunset follows real estate agents at the elite Oppenheim Group firm, as they sell some of the most exclusive luxury homes in Los Angeles, California. The sixth season of the popular show debuted on 19 May 2023, despite Quinn exiting the series last year.

Christine Quinn, the fan-favourite and so-called “villian” of the reality show, left the Oppenheim Group in April 2022 to begin her own real estate venture. This, along with the fact that she did not attend the season five reunion, caused fans to speculate whether she would be returning for season six of the series.

It was reported in August 2022 that the reality star will not return for season six of Selling Sunset, although fans hailed her for “carrying the show” with the drama she provides. TMZ was the first to report the news of Quinn’s departure from the series.

Speaking about Quinn’s exit, a source reportedly told Page Six at the time: “Her goals are far bigger than playing a villain on an ensemble reality series. She can’t wait to start the next chapter of her career and show the world who she truly is.”

Quinn had reportedly exited the Oppenheim Group in April that year to launch her and husband Christian Dumontet’s new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

Why isn’t Christine Quinn returning to Selling Sunset?

At the end of season five, Quinn was accused of bribery by her castmate Emma Hernan, who said Quinn had bribed a client with US$5,000 (£4,028) to stop working with her.

Quinn has strenuously denied these claims, and said in May: “Accusing someone of criminal tort is not only defamatory – but you can’t afford my lawyers. So it’s not a funny thing to say.

“I would never bribe a client. I’ve never bribed a client. I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.”

Prior to the launch of season five of the show, Quinn suggested that the bribery storyline was fake, after she tweeted: “30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!”

Quinn also confirmed that she would be focusing on her own real estate venture, crypto firm RealOpen, following her departure from the Oppenheim Group. “I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched,” she told People in May 2022. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

Multiple sources at the time explained that the decision was a mutual one between Quinn and the Oppenheim Group – which is run by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. In an interview with TMZ, Jason shared that he wished nothing for the best for Quinn as she left the real estate firm to pursue other projects. “You know, I always follow my agent’s lead,” he said, when asked if the decision for her departure was mutual.

“I always want them to do what’s best for themselves. I know she’s starting her own thing, and I supported her in that. I would never question any agent’s decision in their professional endeavors. I always think that they’re capable of making their own decisions. I’ll advise and support, but I would never get upset at anyone for leaving. Honestly, I want the best for Christine, and if she thinks that’s best, then I support that.”

Christine Quinn was also criticised by her fellow cast members when she didn’t show up to the season five reunion. A representative for Quinn told Page Six that she tested positive for Covid-19 and skipped the reunion special “out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew”.

Many people believed that she had faked Covid to avoid facing her castmates, but Quinn denied the accusations during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I absolutely did have Covid. I absolutely did,” she said.

Since leaving Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn has kept herself busy – from walking the Balenciaga runway last year alongside Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, to being a mother to her son Christian, whom she welcomed in May 2021.

Her new real estate venture, RealOpen, allows clients to purchase property using cryptocurrency. The company subsequently launched RealScore, a credit scoring system for buyers and sellers in the crypto world.

She also released her self-help book, How to Be a Boss B*tch, in May 2022.

In a recent interview with E! News, the reality star hinted at seriously pursuing acting. Quinn – who previously appeared in many acting roles, including Hot Tub Time Machine 2, NCIS: Los Angeles, Drop Dead Diva, and Ballers – said: “I would love to get back into scripted. That’s what I’d really love to do, like Lady Gaga did basically with her career.”