Jennifer Saunders joins Dawn French in new M&S Christmas advert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Absolutely Fabulous stars Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French have joined forces as Duckie and the Christmas Fairy in Marks & Spencer’s Christmas advert for 2022.

The comedian voices Duckie, a tattered dog’s chew toy that is brought to life by the Fairy, who is voiced by French for the second year running.

M&S’s Christmas Fairy made her debut at Christmas 2021 alongside Percy Pig, who became an animated pig for the first time and was voiced by Tom Holland.

In the new advert, the Fairy goes looking for her new sidekick and decides to work her magic on Duckie, who is missing a button eye and sheds pieces of cotton stuffing throughout the advert.

As she finds her voice, she is immediately chased by an excited dog named Wylie. Fairy encourages her to flap her “wings” and, with a bit more magic, Duckie is able to fly.

The pair soar over a Christmas table packed with the retailer’s special festive products, including a Cherry and Orange Liqueur Christmas Pudding Wreath, Mini Steak Sandwiches, and Sloe Gin and Blood Orange and Cranberry Vodka.

M&S launched its advert on ITV’s This Morning programme at 11.40am on Wednesday 2 November, as well as on its social media channels.

It comes after the retailer carried out a survey with more than 5,000 British adults and found that, despite the cost of living crisis, two-thirds (67 per cent) are “determined” to make the most of Christmas.

(M&S)

A similar proportion said they will celebrate the occasion at home with friends and family, with 80 per cent ranking food and drink as one of their top priorities for the big day.

Sharry Cramond, director of marketing and hospitality at M&S Food, said: “This Christmas we know families want a cosy but special get-together at home. Our ad brings to life what we have to offer – the perfect menu to deliver that warm, fuzzy festive feeling.”

She added: “We couldn’t resist reuniting two British icons in Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders with the British icon that is M&S. It’s a match made in heaven as they lend their voices to the glamorous Fairy and adorable Duckie and it’s fantastic to have them on board. I predict Wylie the dog will go on to be a huge star!”

(M&S)

Saunders said she “didn’t have to think about” whether or not to voice Duckie when asked.

“To bring the team back together for it? It was a Christmas MUST,” she said. “I’m so thrilled to be the voice of the tatty and downtrodden, yet very loveable, Duckie!”