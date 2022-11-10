Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mcdonald’s has unveiled its Christmas advert, which highlights the importance of spending time with loved ones during the festive season.

The campaign, titled “The List” follows the story of a young boy who is tasked with creating a list of things he would like for Christmas by his mum.

He quickly gets to work, and before long the list is spanning multiple pages and is long enough to wrap around the family’s Christmas tree.

Sadly, on a trip to the post office, a big gust of wind blows the bundle of paper out of the boy’s hands and away into the distance.

To console their son, the parents take him for a meal at McDonald’s – a moment which serves to remind audiences of the “important” moments of the festive season.

The young boy later brandishes the only part of the list he had managed to save; a drawing of him and his parents outside their home.

The fast-food outlet enlisted Tom Hooper, the Oscar-winning director behind The King’s Speech, for the advert, while Brit Award-winning singer Becky Hill provides the soundtrack with a cover of Yahoo’s 1982 hit “Only You”.

Alongside the advert, McDonald’s has also launched its “ReindeerReady” campaign, which is giving customers who order through its app the chance to win prizes to enjoy with their family and friends.

The advert has been praised by fans on social media, with many saying it had made them emotional.

“Wow...I think this has won my Christmas! It’s made me cry more than any of the others. Well done,” one person wrote.

Another said: “This is so beautiful. Most exciting time of the year!”

“This is actually very endearing and emotional. The boy knows what he wants - his family,” a third person said.

One Twitter user commented: “What a beautiful and caring and moving advert for Christmas. Very impressed McDonald’s.”

Another said: “This is one of my favourite Christmas ads this year. Such a lovely meaning that Christmas is all about family.”