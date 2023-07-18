Courteney Cox has candid reaction after using viral TikTok ageing filter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Courteney Cox had a very relatable reaction after using TikTok’s new viral “ageing” filter.

The Friends alum, 59, took to TikTok on Sunday (16 July) to take part in the viral trend that has everyone’s face looking decades older. The side-by-side clip showed Cox using the aged filter on her face, compared to what she normally looks like.

“Woah, how many more years is this?” she said into the camera, as she viewed the results of the TikTok filter. Cox, who was wearing a black and white striped button-up shirt, immediately appeared much older-looking with wrinkles on her face and bags under her eyes.

After an off-screen voice can be heard jokingly telling Cox that she has “two” more years until her real face matches the TikTok filter, the Scream alum suddenly yelled: “Two? Oh, f***.”

She captioned her video with a reminder to fellow users who take part in the “ageing” filter trend: “Stay in the moment!”

Despite the shocking results, many fans reassured Cox that she’s beautiful no matter what her age. “Perfect no matter what,” one user replied.

“You will always stay beautiful Courtney,” another commented.

Courteney Cox isn’t the only celebrity to use the viral “ageing” filter on TikTok. Kylie Jenner also shared a video of herself appearing much older using the TikTok filter, but gave a simple verdict on the new look when she said: “I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all.”

However, the 25-year-old reality star’s video sparked much discussion about cosmetic fillers, as people pointed out that Jenner will “be OK” because she can afford cosmetic surgery to reduce the effects of ageing.

“You can afford to fix it so you’ll be ok,” one TikToker wrote.

“Don’t worry, you have money,” another said.

Courteney Cox herself has been open about the cosmetic injections she’s had done to her face, and why she came to the decision to have her fillers dissolved.

Dermal fillers are gel-like substances injected beneath the surface of the skin to add volume and fullness, soften lines, or remove wrinkles. During an appearance on the Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast back in March, the Cougar Town star explained why getting fillers was worst beauty regret.

“It’s a domino effect,” she told podcast hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan. “You don’t realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself.”

Cox admitted that she “messed up a lot” by getting fillers and wasn’t aware of how she looked with the cosmetic injections at the time. “You look in the mirror and go, ‘That looks good,’” she said. “You think and you don’t realise what it looks like to the outside person.”

In an interview with The Sunday Times in February 2022, she confessed that she used to be very concerned about looking younger.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” Cox recalled. “And I didn’t realise that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.

However, she decided to have all of her fillers “dissolved” in 2017, and described why the decision made her feel more like herself.

“I’m as natural as I can be,” Cox said in an interview with New Beauty. “I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.”